Top Story Spotlight LEGION BASEBALL Gothenburg juniors use late hitting sequence to defeat Lexington 7-6 Jessica Kennedy Jun 14, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 1 of 6 Lexington's Angel Ruiz looks infield after making a catch for the first out in the top of the first inning against Gothenburg Friday in Lexington. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Lexington's Miguel Rodriguez sprints to first base after a dropped third strike Friday against Gothenburg. He was out on the throw. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Gothenburg's Jaxon Earll pitches a strike in the bottom of the first inning Friday against Lexington. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Gothenburg's Gared Sabin picks up the Melons' second out on a pop fly catch in right field Friday against Lexington in Lexington. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Gothenburg's William McVay attempts to pick Lexington's Drexton Edeal off at third base Friday in Lexington. Edeal was called safe. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Lexington's Liam Denker hits a ground ball that put in the tying run in the bottom of the third inning Friday against Gothenburg in Lexington. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy A late batting sequence for the Gothenburg Melon juniors gave them a 7-6 win over Lexington Friday in Lexington.kAmp7E6C 72==:?8 369:?5 e\b E9C@F89 7@FC :??:?8D[ E96 |6=@?D AFE E@86E96C E9C66 CF?D :? E96 E@A @7 E96 D:IE9 :??:?8 E@ E:6 E96 >2E49]k^AmkAm%96 H:??:?8 CF? 42>6 :? E96 E@A @7 E96 D6G6?E9 27E6C vF??6C %9@>AD@? 7=6H @FE E@ 46?E6C 7:6=5 3FE E96 9:E AFE p?5C6H $2=@>@? 24C@DD 9@>6 27E6C 96 E28865 FA 2E E9:C5]k^AmkAm{6I:?8E@? 925 2? @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ D4@C6 :? 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Pillen, farmers, ranchers and ag industry supporters celebrate passage of LB 525 Float to the fire kayak event in Kearney Planning Commission recommends denial of Pentecostal church conditional use permit; board concerned about parking overflow Crossroads Mission Avenue invites community to open house for new transitional housing facility in Lexington Three Lexington boys soccer players competed in Foals for Life Soccer Showcase in Omaha Treyvan Berry and Maylin Novoa win Mingus and Ramsey awards Lexington juniors top Imperial 15-5 Wednesday at home Gothenburg woman charged with felony child abuse and sexual assault of a child kAm{6I:?8E@? A:4<65 FA E96:C 7:CDE @FE 27E6C p?86= #F:K 42F89E tG2? v6:D6CVD 7=J @FE E@ C:89E 7:6=5]k^AmkAm|4'2J 8C@F?565 @FE E@ D64@?5 32D6 E@ 8:G6 {6I:?8E@? 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Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Kaden Barkmeier pitches no-hitter in Lexington's shut out of Broken Bow Lexington Heartland Chevrolet juniors shut out Broken Bow Post 126 15-0 Monday in Lexington. Lexington juniors top Imperial 15-5 Wednesday at home The Lexington Legion Heartland Chevrolet juniors won their mid-week matchup 15-5 over Imperial Wednesday in Lexington. Her son was born at 2.5 pounds. 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