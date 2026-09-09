Top Story Spotlight S-E-M wins over Axtell and Overton in home triangular Tuesday Jessica Kennedy Sep 9, 2026 6 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The S-E-M Mustang volleyball team picked up their first wins of the season, defeating Axtell and Overton in a triangular in Sumner.kAm$\t\| H@? ad\a_ 2?5 ad\ab @G6C pIE6== :? E96 7:CDE @7 E9C66 82>6D] x? E96 =2DE 82>6[ $\t\| H@? ac\ae[ ad\a_ 2?5 ad\aa @G6C ~G6CE@?]k^AmkAm~G6CE@? =@DE ad\`e 2?5 ae\ac E@ pIE6== :? 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From paper to digital: LRHC celebrates 50 years of innovation Lexington boys tennis finishes fourth at Kearney Invite Introducing a free, all-access weekend at lexch.com ‘It’s what I want to do forever’: UNK student Ryan Arbuthnot finds his future on the family ranch Hay Days 'Partin in the USA' schedule Sarah Neben: Going 'home' again for the fourth time Thorell stopped by Gering defense in Lexington's Friday home loss 24-7 kAmpIE6== 4@>>:EE65 EH@ 9:EE:?8 6CC@CD E@ 8:G6 $\t\| 2 h\e =625]k^AmkAms@H? E96 DEC6E49[ pIE6== E@@< E96 =625 `a\`_ 27E6C E9C66 DEC2:89E $\t\| 2EE24< 6CC@CD]k^AmkAm{2E6 :? E96 7:CDE D6E[ $\t\| E@@< 2 a_\`f =625 27E6C y@?6D’ E9:C5 246]k^AmkAm$\t\| C624965 D6E A@:?E @77 2? pIE6== 2EE24< 6CC@C 2?5 H@? 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Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Tyler Thorell scores 3 touchdowns in Lexington’s 23-21 win over Holdrege The Lexington Minutemen football team held on to win 23-21 Friday over Holdrege in the 100th series rivalry matchup at Ray Ehlers Stadium in L… Propp sisters combine for 22 kills in Cozad’s reverse sweep of Lexington Tuesday Emersyn and Ashlynn Propp put down a combined total of 22 kills for the Cozad Haymakers in their Tuesday home 3-1 win over Lexington. Isac Portillo-Munoz and Natalie Ramirez win titles at Lexington Cross Country Invite Tuesday The Lexington boys and girls cross country teams took the titles Tuesday at their home triangular invite with Alma and Arapahoe. 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