Two Rivers COVID-19 risk dial increased slightly, remains in “severe” risk level

LEXINGTON — The Two Rivers Public Health Department’s COVID-19 risk dial was slightly increased and remains in the red, “severe” level. It has been in this level since September, 13 straight weeks.
There were 315 new COVID-19 cases recorded in the health department’s seven county district between Dec. 8 and Dec. 14. Over 12 percent of all tests recorded have returned positive.
According to Two Rivers, rising positivity rates, combined with a drop in overall numbers of new positive cases seems to indicate the wider use of other testing equipment, for example, home testing kits.
The city of Holdrege in particular has seen a dramatic increase in positivity rates in the last week.
State restrictions prevent Two Rivers from providing numbers of cases in each county, but according to the New York Times nationwide COVID map, over the past seven days, these numbers were approximately:
- Buffalo - 175
- Dawson - 51
- Franklin - 8
- Gosper - 4
- Harlan - 11
- Kearney - 8
- Phelps - 45
Thursday, Dec. 16 marked one year since the first delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to the district. As of Wednesday, around 51 percent of the district’s total population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
As of Sunday, Dec. 12, over half of the district’s total population has received at least one vaccine dose and 49 percent have received the minimum doses recommended, compared to 64 percent of the entire state.
Two Rivers strongly urges all unvaccinated vaccine eligible residents to avail of the COVID vaccination through their healthcare provider, pharmacy or Two Rivers. For schedule of vaccination clinics, see https://www.trphd.org/covid-19/event-calendar.html
Two Rivers has announced 175 deaths due to COVID-19 in the district, almost 70 percent of these were persons aged 70 and older.
As of Wednesday, there were only four ICU beds available across the district and the 13 out of 17 patients who are on ventilator support have an active COVID-19 diagnosis. Medical and surgical bed availability is less than 30 percent across the district.
A public testing site remains open in Kearney at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. Testing results are available the same day and are offered Mondays and Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Those seeking to be tested are required to register at https://login.registermytime.com/tw/2rphd for scheduling.
For these reasons, the risk dial is raised from last week in the “severe” (red) zone. The dial reading reflects drastically reduced ICU availability, higher hospitalization rates and persistently high test positivity rates across the district, according to Two Rivers.
Due to the holidays, Two Rivers will be closed on:
- Thursday, Dec. 23, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- Friday, Dec. 24, all day.
- Thursday, Dec. 30, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- Friday, Dec. 31, all day.
According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, active COVID-19 hospitalizations across Nebraska have dipped slightly.
As of Thursday, Dec. 16, there were 584 hospitalizations across the state; this number appeared to peak on Dec. 14, when 624 people were hospitalized due to COVID-19. This figure had been steadily increasing since mid-October.
According to DHHS, 64 percent of Nebraska’s population over the age of five has been fully vaccinated and 6.3 percent partially vaccinated.
There were 8,636 variants of concern identified among Nebraska residents, an increase of 556 from the prior week. Of these, 6,624 were the Delta variant; six were the new Omicron variant.
There have been 326,431 total positive cases and 2,752 deaths across Nebraska.
“Cases continue to increase across most of the country, with especially worrisome trends in the Northeast,” according to the New York Times, “The Delta variant remains the dominant source of infection in the United States, but the arrival of the highly infectious Omicron variant has contributed to a steep rise in cases.”
“Vaccinated people without booster shots are believed to be more vulnerable to infection by Omicron. The severity of disease caused by the new variant remains unclear,” according to the New York Times, “About 61 percent of Americans have completed an initial vaccine series. Health officials are encouraging more of those people to get a booster shot to be better protected against the Omicron variant.”
“The United States recently surpassed 800,000 coronavirus deaths, the most of any country. About 1,300 deaths continue to be reported each day,” according to the New York Times.