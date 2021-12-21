Two Rivers COVID-19 risk dial increased slightly, remains in “severe” risk level

As of Sunday, Dec. 12, over half of the district’s total population has received at least one vaccine dose and 49 percent have received the minimum doses recommended, compared to 64 percent of the entire state.

Two Rivers strongly urges all unvaccinated vaccine eligible residents to avail of the COVID vaccination through their healthcare provider, pharmacy or Two Rivers. For schedule of vaccination clinics, see https://www.trphd.org/covid-19/event-calendar.html

Two Rivers has announced 175 deaths due to COVID-19 in the district, almost 70 percent of these were persons aged 70 and older.

As of Wednesday, there were only four ICU beds available across the district and the 13 out of 17 patients who are on ventilator support have an active COVID-19 diagnosis. Medical and surgical bed availability is less than 30 percent across the district.

A public testing site remains open in Kearney at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. Testing results are available the same day and are offered Mondays and Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Those seeking to be tested are required to register at https://login.registermytime.com/tw/2rphd for scheduling.