GRAND ISLAND — On Monday, July 17, the Lexington Pinnacle Bank seniors faced off on the diamond against Grand Island Home Federal in the A7 District tournament in Grand Island at Ryder Park.

Lexington lost five to six against Kearney on Saturday, July 15 after holding a two run lead going into the fifth inning.

In the bottom of the fifth, Kearney scored four runs to take the lead.

The Pinnacle Bank seniors came up short in the seventh inning with one run scored.

Swinging away for Lexington was Daylen Naylor with four at bats, two runs scored and one hit. Greysen Strauss had four at bats, one run scored and one hit. Jase Carpenter had three at bats, one run scored and one walk. Jacksen Konrad had three at bats, one run scored, two hits, one walk and three RBIs. Daven Naylor had two at bats, two hits, two walks and two RBIs. Dru Truax had three at bats and one walk. Conlan Kjar had two at bats and one walk.

Pitching for Pinnacle Bank was Daven Naylor with six strikeouts, five walks, two runs allowed and four hits allowed. Konrad had one strikeout, three walks, four runs allowed and three hits allowed.

After a bye round on Sunday, July 16, Lexington looked to face the number two seeded Grand Island Home Federal seniors.

Lexington started off slow against Grand Island as the Home Federal seniors took a two run lead in the top of the first inning.

In the bottom of the second inning, Lexington’s Daylen Naylor scored on a hit by Truax with two outs.

Grand Island put in six runs in the top of the third inning that left Lexington in the dust.

The Pinnacle Bank seniors struggled to bring in runs against the tough Grand Island defensive.

In the bottom of the third inning, Lexington had two outs against them as Konrad stole home and scored the final run of the evening for the seniors.

The Grand Island seniors went on to score one run in the fourth inning and finished off the game with five runs scored in the top of the sixth inning.

Lexington lost two to 14 as their season came to an end.

On the mound for Lexington was Strauss with five strikeouts, four walks, nine runs allowed and 10 hits allowed. Daylen Naylor had four walks, five runs allowed and five hits allowed.

Batting for Pinnacle Bank was Truax with four at bats and one hit. Strauss had three at bats and one walk. Carpenter had three at bats. Konrad had one at bat, one run scored and two walks. Daven Naylor had one at bat and two walks. Daylen Naylor had three at bats, one run scored and one hit. Mitch McFadden had three at bats and one hit. Kjar had two at bats and one walk. Levi Converse had one at bat and one walk.

The seniors season record was 12 and 17.

Lexington’s Head Coach Vince Leibert stated, “Our Pinnacle Bank senior team’s season came to an unfortunate end last night. Nine young men finished up their legion playing careers and it was an honor to walk on the field with them.”