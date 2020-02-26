LEXINGTON — In a time where divisions and separation hog the headlines, the Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce “Chamber/Farmer Rancher Banquet,” highlights the bond between local business and agriculture which ensures the continued success of the Lexington community.
On Friday, Feb. 21 the banquet kicked off with the introduction of the new Lexington Chamber board president.
Darin Buescher had served as board president for the past two years, 2018-2019, and was ready to pass the gavel on to Barry McFarland who will take over the position. Buescher received the past president award for his time and effort given to the chamber.
Chamber administrative assistant Cynthia Boyd recognized the work of the Chamber ambassadors during the last year.
“Chamber ambassadors are volunteers from our community that serve on welcome committees, help with membership campaigns and act as public relations liaisons related to networking and social events sponsored by the chamber,” Boyd said.
Boyd explained the Presidential Ambassador Awards are presented to individuals who have earned 200 points or more throughout the past year. These points are earned by attending ambassador meetings, Chamber coffees, open houses, after hours events, parades and new member recruitment.
The five Presidential Award winners this year were, Jennifer Shubert, Ruth Maldonado, Tish Doughty, Marie Rodriguez-Divis and Mary Reed.
“Thank you for all your commitment to Lexington and the chamber,” Boyd said, “we appreciate everything you do.”
Next was another ambassador award, the LeRoy Jordening Memorial Ambassador of the Year Award, presented by Tish Doughty.
“This award is given to an ambassador who has consistently gone above and beyond the call of duty, over the past year,” said Doughty, “The ambassadors vote individually on who they feel should receive this year’s award.”
The ambassadors casted their vote for Marie Rodriguez-Divis.
Doughty said Rodriguez-Divis had only been an ambassador for two years but during this time she has been an active member who has attended multiple events and spent her time supporting the chamber.
Former chamber president Darin Buescher presented the Friend of Tourism award.
“This award is given to an individual or entity which has worked hard to promote the Lexington area,” Buescher explained.
This year the award went to the Lexington Clipper-Herald, presented to general manager Heather Heinemann.
“For the past several years the Lexington Clipper-Herald has developed the layout and published the Lexington Visitors Guide,” Buescher said, “This guide is not only provided to guests of our community, but each year are provided for businesses recruiting new employees and real estate agencies for new residents relocating to our great community.”
The Clipper-Herald has published the visitors guide for over 10 years and the 2020 guide was presented to each guest of the banquet.
Chamber board member and Assistant City Manager Dennis Burnside presented the Presidential Award, which this year went to a couple.
“This couple works tirelessly in the community,” Burnside said, “In the nomination for this dynamic duo it was written, ‘this couple is passionate about everything that they are involved in. I’ve always been impressed with their leadership skills, work ethic and enthusiastic attitudes.”
Burnside noted the couple has been heavily involved in youth activities, such as serving as youth group leaders at their church, supporting the Liberty Belles dance team, cheerleaders and band.
The LACC Presidential Award was presented to Darin and Lisa Buescher.
“From the school events, fundraisers, activities, to leading the Chamber board, volunteering and helping organize community events, to lending a hand to neighbors and friends during snowstorms and floods, they do it all,” Burnside said.
Chamber board president Barry McFarland presented the Jim Kelly Memorial Award.
“This award is given to a person or organization that has worked tirelessly to serve the members of our community and area in one form or another,” said McFarland.
The award is named for long-time Lexington Jim Kelly who was the publisher of the Lexington Clipper and Dawson County Herald for nearly 40 years. His name also graces the regional airport, as one of his passions was the development of the airport.
Kelly was a tireless advocate for Lexington, those who win this award are seen to serve the community in the same passionate way.
This year’s winner was another couple who arrived here in 1969, Dave and Cassie Smith.
“He has practiced law in Lexington for almost 50 years. He has served as a member of the Lexington School Board for 12 years,” McFarland said of Dave Smith, “He served on the Lexington Community Foundation Board from 1994-2006, he served on the Dawson County Veteran service Committee for 27 years and is one of the four founders of the Heartland Military Museum.”
Dave Smith also has served with the House Delegates of the Nebraska Bar Association, the LACC Memorial Wall Committee in 1989 and is a current member of the Lexington Airport Authority, said McFarland.
Of Cassie Smith, McFarland said, “Not to be outdone the other half of this dynamic duo started out as a Headstart teacher and recruiter for Lexington and became the Coordinator for the Lexington United Way. She worked as the Community Education Director for Lexington Public Schools and served as the Associate Dean for Central Community College at the Lexington and Kearney Centers for over 16 years.”
McFarland added Cassie Smith’s passion for education has led her to positons on the Literacy Council, Dawson County Parent Child Center Board, Lexington Arts Council, Library Board and Nebraska Commission for Higher Education.
Their daughter Cecily, when asked to describe her parents said, “My parents are the helpers, the advocates, the wise thinkers, the joyful spirts…they are ever so deserving of this lovely reminder of all the generosity, kindness and love they have poured into their family and community.”
Board member Elissa Martin presented the 2020 Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year award, which went to Platte Valley Auto.
“Platte Valley Auto was established as a Ford-Lincoln Mercury dealer in June of 1982 by business partners John Sassthoff and Gary Schultz,” Martin told the audience, “In 1984 Platte Valley Auto added the Chrysler, Plymouth and Dodge franchises that became available with the closing of Dawson County Motors.”
Of the current owner, Martin said, “Todd Booth was given the opportunity to join Platte Valley Auto in 1982 when he became the newest wash boy. He continued to advance from wash boy, to sales, to sales manager and later to part owner and then owner.”
Booth expanded the business into Kearney, with the acquiring of Crossroads Ford. Just this year they acquired Plum Creek Motors from Tom and Cathy Feltes, rebranding it Heartland Chevrolet Buick, said Martin.
“The opportunity to raise our family and work in such a great community the past 39 years has been an honor,” Booth said after receiving the award, “Thank you to Gary Schultz and John Saathoff for the opportunity of a lifetime. Thank you to the entire staff of all of the dealerships for their hard work and loyalty, and to our local community for the tremendous support it takes to success in a small town.”
Moving on to the agricultural awards, Chamber board member Oscar De La Torre presented the 2020 Ag Employee of the Year to Chris Knudsen.
“Craig Uden noticed Chris in the mid-1980s while Chris was in high school hauling corn and cattle into (Darr Feedlot) from the Ralph and Howard Benjamin operation,” De La Torre said, “Chris has hired, mentored and trained a lot of quality people and some work at Darr and some are running operations throughout the United States.”
Knudsen has been with the Darr Feedlot operation for nearly 29 years.
While Knudsen was not present to accept the award, Craig Uden was on hand and said Chris was well deserving of this award, “as anyone who can put up with me for 29 years deserves a medal.”
The Agri-Service Award was presented by Dave Stenberg to a long time livestock hauler, Dennis Fellers, owner and operator of Fellers Transfer.
“His dream was to own and operate his own truck and it wasn’t long and he was able to make that happen,” Stenberg said of Fellers, “It was a Dodge straight truck and the neighbors hired him to haul their cattle to the local sale barns.”
In December of 1964, Fellers was able to purchase three trucks and started Fellers Transfer, which recently celebrated 55 years of business in the livestock hauling industry in December 2019, said Stenberg.
The last ag award was presented to the 2020 Farm Family of the Year, which was presented and read by KRVN Radio’s Clay Patton.
The award this year went to the Dave and Sheila Rowe family.
See the Saturday, Feb. 22 edition of the Lexington Clipper-Herald for the full Rowe family story, written by Barb Batie.
Senator Matt Williams was in attendance at the banquet and offered some words at the end of the program.
“We celebrate the Rowe family, we celebrate the businesses,” Williams said, “But each one of us should celebrate what we do, and our participation to make this all happen.”
More photos are available in the Wednesday, Feb., 26 edition of the Clipper-Herald.
