SUMNER — On Tuesday, Sept. 5 the S-E-M lady Mustangs hosted a triangular with the Axtell Wildcats and the Overton lady Eagles.

This was to prove to be a good night for volleyball as all three teams came in undefeated.

The big show was to be S-E-M and Overton which did not disappoint.

S-E-M faced off against the Wildcats in the first game.

The lady Mustangs were in high spirits as they were singing and dancing before the game started.

It started with an even match up before S-E-M’s Jenna Claflin set the tone.

Taryn Arbuthnot followed and then their big gun, Mikah O’Neill, came in and made short work of Axtell.

S-E-M won in two sets, 25 to 17 and 25 to 15.

Next up was the lady Eagles against the Wildcats.

Here, the Eagles were pumped and ready to bring the heat.

The lady Eagles quickly took the lead and never gave up.

Axtell threw a lot at them, but Overton was able to counter all for the win.

Overton won 25 to 18 and 25 to 12.

The lady Eagles put down 38 team kills to the Wildcats eight.

Leading the way for the Eagles was JoLee Ryan with 14 kills, Natalie Wood had nine, Daisy Ryan had five, Adysen McCarter had four and Gracyn Luther had two. Ashlyn Florell had 31 assists, five digs and one block.

It was then time for the big show as the lady Mustangs took to the court against the lady Eagles.

The two power houses of Mikah O’Neill and JoLee Ryan went at it in some great slams.

Both teams did very well, acting and reacting to their opponents.

Fans on both sides were on the edge of their seats as this was a monumental game.

It was believed that this would take all three sets, but it only took two close sets for Overton to win.

The lady Eagles won 25 to 21 and 26 to 24.

After the conclusion of the game, O’Neill and JoLee Ryan took to the center of the court and hugged one another as did other teammates.

There was much respect between both teams.

Overton had 32 kills against S-E-M with 13 from JoLee Ryan, nine from Wood, four by Daisy Ryan, and McCarter and Florell each had three.

Florell had one ace serve, one block and 24 assists. JoLee had two blocks and McCarter had one.

The Overton lady Eagles are now six and zero on the season and the lady Mustangs have a four and one record.

There were no stats available for S-E-M during the time of publication.

S-E-M competed in a tournament in Elm Creek on Saturday, Sept. 9.

The Overton Eagles hosted Cambridge on Thursday, Sept. 7.