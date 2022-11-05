Dawson County Commissioners vote to vacate Darr roads plated in 1902

LEXINGTON — The saga surrounding roads that had been dedicated in 1902 at Darr’s formation came to an end on Tuesday after the Dawson County commissioners voted to vacate them to allow for the property to be split up.

Back in June, Surveyor Mark Streit told the commissioners he had been asked by Shotkoski Hay Company to survey property they owned in Darr as they planned to split up a lot and sell the ground.

Streit said he ran into an issue because he found a dedication for a street that ran through the property.

Zoning Administrator Pam Holbrook said the dedication for the street dates back to 1902, the year Darr was formally platted.

The dedication should be able to be vacated, but as Darr is an unincorporated community the question of if it fell under the county’s purview was also brought up.

Streit said he wanted to know about the statutes that were in place so he could proceed, as Shotkoski Hay wanted to move ahead on their end.

Deputy County Attorney Katherine Kühn had said she would look into the situation.

In September, Commissioner Bill Stewart said that the Shotkoski Hay Company plat in Darr is moving forward.

During the Sept. 30 meeting, attorney Brian Copley appeared representing Shotkoski Hay Company in regard to splitting up property in Darr.

Copley said he had reviewed the statutes and noted there were two ways to move forward. One way was for Shotkoski to acquire 10 signatures from landowners in a 10 mile radius, approving of the action.

Copley said the other way was for the commissioners to direct the county surveyor to prepare a report without the signatures and then submit it to them so they could make a ruling. Copley said they were requesting this, as it would make the process quicker.

Deputy County Attorney Kühn in turn said that this was a two-step process, requiring the 10 signatures before the commissioners could ask for a report to be prepared. She said she did not think acquiring 10 signatures was too much to ask.

Copley said they felt this was an unnecessary step in the process and that Shotkoski has been trying to move forward with the property since June.

The commissioners said they would require the 10 signatures from surrounding landowners before moving forward with the process. Copley said they would do so and return them to the county clerk.

During the last meeting in October, the Darr petition with the signatures was presented and the commissioners directed Road Superintendent Mark Christiansen to study the use of the roads in Darr.

A public hearing was held during the Nov. 1 meeting to discuss vacating the roads.

Vera and Clyde Sinsneros and Aracely Monroy appeared with questions as to whether their access into their properties would be affected. Streit showed them the map and explained he did not include their access into the vacation.

The commissioners voted to vacate the following roads in Darr: All of the alleys located in Blocks 1, 2, 3 and 6; the alley in Block 5; the alley in Block 4; all of Coyote Street, all of 3rd Avenue, all of Bridge Street; all of Davis Street; the West 200 feet of Second Avenue; the East 562.6 feet of Second Avenue and the North 160 feet of Spencer Street.

Pam Holbrook, Zoning Administrator, reported the Planning Commission recommends approval of CUP 101422 Application made by Dave Collins for Prairie Care Foundation (with extension). The public hearing for this CUP is scheduled for Nov. 15, 2022.

In other action, the commissioners:

Approved the Statement of Work, Creating Annotation Layers for Dawson County Urban Areas from gWorks

Set the bid date for one Loader and two Graders for Dec. 1, 2022 with bid opening on Nov. 29

Approved the Hall Brothers proposal for 20.5 miles of Mastic coating

During the public comment period, Mark Herkenrath with Michels Power Public, appeared before the board regarding his concern about the natural gas lines and asked how the county handled their permitting requests.

Commissioner Rickertsen reported the recently hired extension agent, Morgan Rich has resigned

Matt McTygue, Sumner is organizing opposition to windmills being brought into Dawson County, concerned landowners met at Tub’s Pub on Tuesday.

Christiansen reported the City of Lexington is contracted with JEO and will be studying the water flow.