Overton Eagles take third place at NSAA State Volleyball Championships

LINCOLN - The NSAA State Volleyball Championships are in the books and the Overton Eagles finished the tournament in third place in Class C2. They Began their bid with a solid 3-0 win over the Guardian Angels Central Catholic Bluejays on Thursday, Nov. 5 before taking a loss to the Norfolk Catholic Knights on Friday, Nov. 6, 1-3. The Loss to the Knights took the Overton squad to the third place match on Saturday, Nov. 7 where they faced the Clarkson/Leigh Patriots. The Eagles defeated the Patriots in a sweep, 3-0, taking third place at the NSAA State Championships.
The Eagles took the first set with a comfortable 25-18 win in the first set, firing on all cylinders. Norfolk Catholic took control of the court in the second set, taking an early lead and riding it to a 00-00 win.
The third set, while competitive, saw the Eagles trailing three to four points behind the Knights before the Norfolk Catholic girls took the last steps to a 19-25 win over the Eagles. The Fourth set looked to repeat the third, but the Overton squad were able to take the fight to a tie, early in the set, 9-9. A kill by Ecklund put the Eagles on the leading edge of a back and forth tie. In the mid-game, the Knights regained the lead, 13-15, but Overton met the Norfolk Catholic girls at 15-15 and took the leading edge of a tie game again, 16-15. The Knights regained the lead as the teams approached the last leg of the fourth set, 17-20. Despite two points to prevent the Knights taking the final point for the win, the late match power of Norfolk Catholic was too strong and the Eagles fell to the Knights in the fourth set, 21-25.
In the game with the Knights, Haley Fleischman recorded 22 kills and Rachel Ecklund trailed her with 18. Kenzie Scheele recorded three serving aces while JoLee Ryan recorded two and Fleischman earned one.
The loss to Norfolk Catholic was Overton’s third loss of the season, bringing their record to 27-3 as they headed to the third place match, facing Clarkson/Leigh on Saturday.
Overton Brought their season to a close at the state tournament with a win in the third place match over the Patriots in a sweeping victory, 3-0. They won the first set, 25-16, took a tight win in the second, 25-23, and won the third set comfortably, 25-18. Top performers in the season concluding game were Fleischman with 18 kills, Ecklund with 10 and Ryan with 6 kills. Fleischman led in aces with two while Ecklund and Scheele each recorded one.
The Overton Eagles squad finish their season, 28-3. Two of their losses were to the Class D1 Champions, the Pleasanton Bulldogs, and their only loss in Class C was to Norfolk Catholic.
Congratulations to the Overton Eagles on a successful season from the Lexington Clipper-Herald and we wish you luck in your next season.
