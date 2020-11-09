Overton Eagles take third place at NSAA State Volleyball Championships

LINCOLN - The NSAA State Volleyball Championships are in the books and the Overton Eagles finished the tournament in third place in Class C2. They Began their bid with a solid 3-0 win over the Guardian Angels Central Catholic Bluejays on Thursday, Nov. 5 before taking a loss to the Norfolk Catholic Knights on Friday, Nov. 6, 1-3. The Loss to the Knights took the Overton squad to the third place match on Saturday, Nov. 7 where they faced the Clarkson/Leigh Patriots. The Eagles defeated the Patriots in a sweep, 3-0, taking third place at the NSAA State Championships.

The third set, while competitive, saw the Eagles trailing three to four points behind the Knights before the Norfolk Catholic girls took the last steps to a 19-25 win over the Eagles. The Fourth set looked to repeat the third, but the Overton squad were able to take the fight to a tie, early in the set, 9-9. A kill by Ecklund put the Eagles on the leading edge of a back and forth tie. In the mid-game, the Knights regained the lead, 13-15, but Overton met the Norfolk Catholic girls at 15-15 and took the leading edge of a tie game again, 16-15. The Knights regained the lead as the teams approached the last leg of the fourth set, 17-20. Despite two points to prevent the Knights taking the final point for the win, the late match power of Norfolk Catholic was too strong and the Eagles fell to the Knights in the fourth set, 21-25.