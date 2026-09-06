For the first time in six years, the Lexington Minutemaid volleyball team reached the championship match of their home tournament Saturday.
However, the big feat didn’t end in the outcome the Maids wanted. Lexington fell to the undefeated Central Valley Cougars 25-15 and 25-21.
Lexington defeated Hastings 25-13 and 25-17 in the quarterfinal before taking the semifinal win in three sets over Broken Bow, 19-25, 25-18 and 26-24.
The Minutemaids trailed 4-1 in the first set of the championship match, forcing a timeout to gather their team.
Central Valley extended their lead 9-3 off a kill. The Cougars lead proved too difficult for Lexington to erase.
Down the stretch, Lexington used a 4-0 run, pulling behind 18-14. Central Valley took over from there.
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A 7-1 run capped the first set for Central Valley, winning 25-15 off a Lexington attack error.
Central Valley had 11 kills in their first set win, and held Lexington to four kills. Sydney Reutlinger-Maravilla collected three kills for the Maids.
Lexington took an early lead in the second set, going up 3-1 off a Cougar attack error.
The Cougars turned up their offense, and used a kill to tie the set 4-4.
Down the stretch, Kipley Kuecker sent over an ace to put the Maids up 11-8. Central Valley turned a 4-0 run with two aces to gain the lead 12-11.
Rylee Church had two kills and Parker Tufford followed with an ace to edge Lexington ahead 16-15.
Once Central Valley reached 20 points, it was over for Lexington. Central Valley reached match point with a kill off a Lexington block.
The Maids stayed a live for one more point after a Cougar attack error. Central Valley won the championship off a tip kill 25-21.
Central Valley tallied 13 kills in the second set to Lexington’s six. Lexington had three aces in the final set.
SEMIFINAL
Josslyn Mins put down a kill and Rylee Church followed to give Lexington a 3-1 lead in the first set of the semifinal match against Broken Bow.
Lexington had four attack errors in Broken Bow’s 7-0 run as the Indians took over 8-3.
A Church kill followed by a Tufford ace pulled the Maids behind 9-6.
Down the stretch, the Indians used a 4-0 run off a kill to pull ahead 19-14.
Broken Bow reached set point off a Lexington error, but a serve error kept Lexington in for one more point.
The Indians capped the first set 25-19 off a Lexington attack error.
Lexington had nine kills, two blocks and three aces in the first set.
Broken Bow jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the second set off a kill.
The Maids put down four kills in their 6-0 run, taking the lead 8-5.
Broken Bow returned a short run before the teams traded points down the strech.
Lexington gained a 16-13 lead off a Mins kill. Mins followed with an ace, extending the lead to four.
Out of a Broken Bow timeout, Lexington continued on their run to lead 21-13 off back-to-back Indian errors.
Late in the set, Broken Bow pulled behind 23-17 off back-to-back Maid attack errors.
Lexington reached set point after a kill from Reutlinger-Maravilla, and the Maids took the second set win 25-18 after another Reutlinger-Maravilla kill.
Reutlinger-Maravilla collected eight kills through the first two sets.
The Maids fell behind 4-1 early in the third set, and dropped behind 6-2 after their down attack error.
Lexington used a 7-1 run off a block by Kuecker to gain the lead 9-7.
Back-to-back Broken Bow kills gave the Indians the lead back 11-10.
The Maids took a timeout after trailing 16-14 after Broken Bow put down three straight kills. Broken Bow added a fourth kill out of the timeout to lead 17-14.
Broken Bow capped a 6-0 run off a Lexington error, extending their lead to four.
Reutlinger-Maravilla’s 10th kill of the match pulled the Maids behind 19-18.
A Lexington attack error put Broken Bow with a three-point lead at 21-19. The Maids came back off a Reutlinger-Maravilla kill followed by her ace, tying the set 22-22.
The Maids reached match point off a kill by Church, but their own error kept Broken Bow alive.
Lexington captured the win 26-24 after back-to-back Broken Bow attack errors.
QUARTERFINAL
Lexington faced Hastings in the opening round of their home tournament.
The Maids won 25-13 and 25-17.
Reutlinger-Maravilla had five kills in the first set and Mins had three.
Lexington totaled six aces in the first set, and had two aces in the second set.