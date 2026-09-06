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For the first time in six years, the Lexington Minutemaid volleyball team reached the championship match of their home tournament Saturday.

However, the big feat didn’t end in the outcome the Maids wanted. Lexington fell to the undefeated Central Valley Cougars 25-15 and 25-21.

Lexington defeated Hastings 25-13 and 25-17 in the quarterfinal before taking the semifinal win in three sets over Broken Bow, 19-25, 25-18 and 26-24.

The Minutemaids trailed 4-1 in the first set of the championship match, forcing a timeout to gather their team.

Central Valley extended their lead 9-3 off a kill. The Cougars lead proved too difficult for Lexington to erase.

Down the stretch, Lexington used a 4-0 run, pulling behind 18-14. Central Valley took over from there.

A 7-1 run capped the first set for Central Valley, winning 25-15 off a Lexington attack error.

Central Valley had 11 kills in their first set win, and held Lexington to four kills. Sydney Reutlinger-Maravilla collected three kills for the Maids.

Lexington took an early lead in the second set, going up 3-1 off a Cougar attack error.

The Cougars turned up their offense, and used a kill to tie the set 4-4.

Down the stretch, Kipley Kuecker sent over an ace to put the Maids up 11-8. Central Valley turned a 4-0 run with two aces to gain the lead 12-11.

Rylee Church had two kills and Parker Tufford followed with an ace to edge Lexington ahead 16-15.