Topical Top Story Spotlight SOFTBALL: McNally homers in Cozad’s 7-3 win over McCook Tuesday Jessica Kennedy Sep 2, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Cozad lady Haymaker softball team won 7-3 over McCook Tuesday in McCook.kAm$2C2 w@H6== A:E4965 D6G6? DEC:<6@FED 2?5 925 EH@ 9:ED]k^AmkAmr@K25 ;F>A65 @FE E@ 2 a\_ =625 :? E96 E@A @7 E96 7:CDE :??:?8[ 27E6C w@H6== 9:E 2? #qx 7=J E@ =67E]k^AmkAmpF3C6J w2>>6C=F? D4@C65 E96 =625:?8 CF? 367@C6 xD236==2 w6C?2?56K 8C@F?565 @FE]k^AmkAm|4r@@< DE2CE65 H:E9 2 9:E :? 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