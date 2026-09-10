Top Story Spotlight Overton, S-E-M cross country compete at Loup City Jessica Kennedy Sep 10, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Overton and S-E-M cross country teams competed Tuesday at the Rebel Invite at the Loup City Golf Club.kAmpC425:2\{@FA r:EJ 3@JD H@? E96 E62> E:E=6 2?5 p>96CDE 8:C=D H@? E96 E:E=6]k^AmkAm%96 8:C=D :?5:G:5F2= 492>A:@? 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There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Emersyn Propp slams 19 kills and 7 aces in Cozad’s 4-set win over Hershey Tuesday The Cozad Haymakers are on a three-game winning streak after taking Hershey in four sets Tuesday night. Tyler Thorell scores 3 touchdowns in Lexington’s 23-21 win over Holdrege The Lexington Minutemen football team held on to win 23-21 Friday over Holdrege in the 100th series rivalry matchup at Ray Ehlers Stadium in L… Isac Portillo-Munoz and Natalie Ramirez win titles at Lexington Cross Country Invite Tuesday The Lexington boys and girls cross country teams took the titles Tuesday at their home triangular invite with Alma and Arapahoe. Propp sisters combine for 22 kills in Cozad’s reverse sweep of Lexington Tuesday Emersyn and Ashlynn Propp put down a combined total of 22 kills for the Cozad Haymakers in their Tuesday home 3-1 win over Lexington. Lexington boys tennis finishes fourth at Kearney Invite The Lexington Minutemen tennis team competed Saturday at the Kearney doubles invite. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Pick Six Podcast | Nebraska opener analysis, volleyball is meant to be inside LIV Golf Files Bankruptcy LIV Golf Files Bankruptcy Nebraska's Dani Busboom Kelly full press conference from Sept. 9, 2026 Nebraska's Dani Busboom Kelly full press conference from Sept. 9, 2026 ROBBERY in Ann Arbor + Baton Rouge BEAT-DOWN ROBBERY in Ann Arbor + Baton Rouge BEAT-DOWN