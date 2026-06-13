Top Story MISS B Diane Yeutter: Know God; know peace: No God; no peace Jessica Kennedy Jun 13, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The night that Jesus was born, God sent a multitude of his angels to shepherds who were tending their sheep.kAm“v=@CJ E@ v@5 :? E96 9:896DE[ 2?5 @? 62CE9 A6246[ 8@@5H:== E@H2C5 >6?]”k^Am Diane Yeutter kAm|:==:@?D @7 2?86=D 7:==65 E96 D<J :==F>:?2E:?8 962G6?’D 3C:==:2?46 H9:=6 2??@F?4:?8 E96 3:CE9 @7 @FC $2G:@C\E96 D@F=’D C6D4F6C]k^AmkAm%92E ?:89E[ v@5 8C24:@FD=J 6IE6?565 9:D A6246 E@ 2 3C@<6? H@C=5]k^AmkAm%96 A6246 v@5 @776C65 E9C@F89 9:D $@? :D ?@E =:<6 E96 A6246 E96 H@C=5 8:G6D]k^Am kAm%96 A6246 E96 H@C=5 @776CD :D E6>A@C2CJ 2?5 C@@E65 :? E96 23D6?46 @7 EC@F3=6 2?5 DEC6DDj :7 J@F :8?@C6 AC@3=6>D @C 5:DEC24E J@FCD6=7 7C@> 92?5=:?8 E96 D:EF2E:@?[ J@F’== 36 2E A6246]k^Am People are also reading… Nebraska requests exemption from Medicaid work requirements in Dawson County Adrian Gomez Ramos joins Nebraska Community Foundation Kaden Barkmeier pitches no-hitter in Lexington's shut out of Broken Bow Cattlemen’s Ball transforms Dawson County pasture into gathering place for hope Johnson Lake tests positive for E. Coli bacteria Lexington City Council unanimously approves rezoning Holiday Inn Express & Suites joins Lexington community with ribbon cutting Planning Commission recommends denial of Pentecostal church conditional use permit; board concerned about parking overflow Gothenburg woman charged with felony child abuse and sexual assault of a child Gov. Pillen, farmers, ranchers and ag industry supporters celebrate passage of LB 525 Crossroads Mission Avenue invites community to open house for new transitional housing facility in Lexington Three Lexington boys soccer players competed in Foals for Life Soccer Showcase in Omaha Float to the fire kayak event in Kearney Lexington juniors top Imperial 15-5 Wednesday at home Treyvan Berry and Maylin Novoa win Mingus and Ramsey awards kAm%96 AC@3=6> H:E9 E9:D EJA6 @7 E9:?<:?8 :D E92E :7 4:C4F>DE2?46D 492?86[ A6246 5:D2AA62CD]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAm%96 H@C=5’D E9:?<:?8 255C6DD6D @?=J 6IE6C?2= DJ>AE@>D @7 DEC6DD C2E96C E92? E96 C@@E 42FD6 @7 DA:C:EF2= F?C6DE]k^AmkAm!6@A=6 42??@E 36 2E A6246 H:E9 6249 @E96C F?E:= E96J 2C6 2E A6246 H:E9 v@5]k^Am kAmp A6CD@? 42??@E 36 2E A6246 H:E9 E96>D6=G6D F?E:= E96J 2C6 2E A6246 H:E9 v@5]k^Am kAm(6 2C6 D6A2C2E65 7C@> v@5 3J @FC HC@?85@:?8D 367@C6 D2J:?8 J6D E@ y6DFD]k^Am kAmv@5’D A6246 368:?D H:E9 2 C6DE@C65 C6=2E:@?D9:A H:E9 9:> E9C@F89 9:D $@?]k^AmkAmv@5 D@ =@G65 E96 H@C=5 E92E w6 82G6 w:D $@?[ 9:D @?6 2?5 @?=J $@?[ D@ E92E ?@ @?6 ?665 36 56DEC@J65j 3J 36=:6G:?8 :? 9:>[ 2?J@?6 42? 92G6 2 H9@=6 2?5 =2DE:?8 =:76] Wy@9? bi`e %96 |6DD286Xk^Am kAmv@5’D A6246 3C:?8D H9@=6?6DD E@ @FC :?E6C:@C[ 4@>A=6E6 92C>@?J H:E9 @E96C A6@A=6 2?5 H:E9 v@5[ 2?5 6E6C?2= =:76]k^AmkAm~FC 962CED D9@F=5 H@CD9:A v@5[ ;@:?:?8 E96 6IF36C2?E AC2:D6 @7 E96 2?86=D E92?<:?8 E96 u2E96C 7@C D6?5:?8 w:D $@? E@ 62CE9 E@ F?:E6 FD H:E9 w:> 7@C6G6C]k^AmkAmx7 H6 =:G6 H:E9@FE :??6C A6246[ H6 92G6 7@C8@EE6? E92E E96C6 42? 36 ?@ A6246 F?E:= H6 2C6 2E A6246 H:E9 v@5]k^Am kAmk6>m\ |:DD qk^6>mk^Am 0 Comments Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Susan Bennett: The gal pal posse June 8 is “Best Friends Day” so let me tell you about mine. Sarah Neben: The Neben compound Dan and I are empty nesters (again) and I’m struggling mightily with this fact. Diane Yeutter: Our unshakable guide during a storm Storms are inevitable. How does servant leadership make workplaces stronger? | The Ethical Life podcast 🎧 From grocery stores to manufacturing plants, the hosts examine trust, listening and relationship-building as keys to long-term organization… Paul Hammel: Nebraska: it really has a lot of cool stuff to see/experience Memorial Day has come and gone, so it’s time to hit the road.