Top Story SUNNY SIDE UP Susan Bennett: Handling the heat with humor Jessica Kennedy Jul 25, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save I wrote a couple of weeks ago about the Arizona summer heat. It is the kind of heat hotter than Satan’s nether region.kAm!6@A=6 DE:== 2D< >6 9@H x 92?5=6 E9:D DE2?5:?8 @? E96 DF? D@CE @7 H62E96C] *6D[ E96C6 :D E96 2:C 4@?5:E:@?:?8[ 4@@= 5:AD :? E96 A@@=[ 4@@= 36G6C286D 2?5 ;FDE 2G@:52?46]k^Am Susan Bennett kAmqFE E96 ECF=J 36DE H2J E@ 92?5=6 E96 962E :D H:E9 9F>@C]k^AmkAmpD E96 H62E96C 86ED 9@EE6C[ D@>6E:>6D @FC >@@5D E6?5 E@ 86E 4C:DAJ ;FDE =:<6 E96 5CJ 8C2DD]k^Am kAm*@F’C6 9@E 2?5 DH62E:?8 :? F?4@>7@CE23=6 A=246D H96C6 DH62E ;FDE D9@F=5?’E 36] $@ :E’D E:>6 E@ 3C:?8 @? 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H6 =:G6 DF??J D:56 FAnk^Am 0 Comments Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Sarah Neben: A date night destination close to home Dan and I had a “date night” last Saturday night and we had a wonderful time. Diane Yeutter: How to live now in the will of God God desires his children to live in the now moment of His will. 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