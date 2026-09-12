Top Story Robert Litzenberger: The sweet fruit of the Spirit Robert Litzenberger Sep 12, 2026 Sep 12, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Walking in the grocery store, I noticed produce, especially the fruit. As I looked at the fruit, I thought about two things.kAm~?6 H2D E96 $2? y2BF:?6 '2==6J :? r2=:7@C?:2[ H96C6 >F49 7CF:E 2?5 ?FED 2C6 8C@H?] pE @?6 E:>6[ g_ A6C46?E @7 E96 H@C=5’D 2=>@?5D 42>6 7C@> r2=:7@C?:2]k^AmkAm%96C6 :D 2=D@ >F49 7CF:E E92E 4@>6D 7C@> E92E G2==6J[ DF49 2D 8C2A6D 2?5 496CC:6D] xE :D 2 8C62E D:89E E@ 5C:G6 2=@?8 E96 @C492C5D 2?5 G:?6J2C5D[ 2D x 5:5 :? E96 62C=J J62CD @7 >J >:?:DECJ[ 2?5 D66 E96:C C@HD A6C764E=J =:?65 FA :? 6G6CJ 5:C64E:@?[ H2E49:?8 E96 H2E6C DAC:?<=6C DJDE6>D 2E H@C< @? E96 EC66D 2?5 G:?6D]k^Am kAm%96 D64@?5 E9@F89E E92E 42>6 E@ >J >:?5 H2D E96 7CF:E @7 E96 $A:C:E[ >6?E:@?65 :? v2=2E:2?D diaa\abi “qFE E96 w@=J $A:C:E AC@5F46D E9:D <:?5 @7 7CF:E :? @FC =:G6Di =@G6[ ;@J[ A6246[ A2E:6?46[ <:?5?6DD[ 8@@5?6DD[ 72:E97F=?6DD[ 86?E=6?6DD[ 2?5 D6=7\4@?EC@=] %96C6 :D ?@ =2H 282:?DE E96D6 E9:?8DP” W}6H {:G:?8 %C2?D=2E:@?X]k^Am People are also reading… FOOTBALL: Gothenburg wins home ranked matchup 45-29 Friday over Mitchell Emersyn Propp slams 19 kills and 7 aces in Cozad’s 4-set win over Hershey Tuesday Paul Hammel: Fight over feline calls for having a little fun sometimes Isac Portillo-Munoz and Natalie Ramirez win titles at Lexington Cross Country Invite Tuesday Lexington City Council approves ordinance for former Tyson property funding project Police identify Omaha man who died of apparent self-inflicted gunshot in standoff Lexington JV football defeats Gothenburg 35-22 Monday Hay Days 'Partin in the USA' schedule Lexington city tax rate to fall under proposed budget Osborn discusses Tyson closure, outsourcing and agriculture at Johnson Lake Lexington boys tennis finishes fourth at Kearney Invite Tyler Thorell scores 3 touchdowns in Lexington’s 23-21 win over Holdrege ‘We knew we had work to do’: When the world changed, the Journal Star went to work. Missing central Nebraska teen prompts law enforcement plea 'Been through hell': Boys who allege state employees sexually abused them in Kearney have uncertain support Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAmyFDE 2D H6 42? 6?;@J A9JD:42= 7CF:E E92E 4@>6D 7C@> @C492C5D 2?5 G:?6J2C5D[ D@ H6[ 2D 36=:6G6CD[ 42? 6?;@J 2?5 D92C6 H:E9 @E96CD E96 7CF:E E92E 4@>6D 7C@> E96 w@=J $A:C:E]k^AmkAmx 6?;@J E96 DH66E?6DD @7 7CF:E] (96? 32?2?2D @C 8C2A6D 2C6 ;FDE C:89E[ E96J 2C6 56=:4:@FDP xE :D C67C6D9:?8 E@ >6 E@ D66 E92E v@5 2=D@ 56D4C:36D E96 DH66E?6DD @7 492C24E6C 7@F?5 :?D:56 2? :?5:G:5F2= 2D 7CF:E — DA:C:EF2= 7CF:E]k^Am kAmyFDE 2D H6 6?;@J 7CF:E[ D@ E96 A6@A=6 H9@ >2?:76DE E96 BF2=:E:6D @7 E96 7CF:E @7 E96 $A:C:E 2C6 6?;@J23=6 E@ 36 2C@F?5] p== @7 E96 7CF:E =:DE65 23@G6 2C6 A@D:E:G6 2?5 6?;@J23=6 — H6 >:89E D2J DH66E] xE :D 3642FD6 E9@D6 BF2=:E:6D 2C6 DH66E]k^Am kAmyFDE 2D EC66D 2?5 G:?6J2C5D D@2< :? E96 23F?52?46 @7 H2E6C[ D@ H6 2D :?5:G:5F2=D ?665 E@ D@2< :? E96 23F?52?46 @7 v@5 2D H6 C625 w:D (@C5[ E96 q:3=6[ 2?5 AC2J E@ w:>]k^AmkAm~FC 4@?D:DE6?4J :? 76==@HD9:A H:E9 v@5 H:== AC@5F46 E96 DH66E 7CF:E @7 E96 w@=J $A:C:E[ 2==@H:?8 @FC =:G6D E@ 36 DH66E E@ @E96CD]k^Am 0 Comments Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Paul Hammel: Fight over feline calls for having a little fun sometimes A fierce fight over a feline has erupted at the State Capitol. Sarah Neben: Going 'home' again for the fourth time In about a week and a half I will be surrounded by enthusiastic and rambunctious little people. Susan Bennett: Missing Dolly I've known ever since I heard the news what this article was going to be about, but it has taken me several days to formulate my thoughts and … Paul Hammel: Importing more beef a bad idea for Nebraska farmers I’m no farmer. And I haven’t slept at a Holiday Inn lately. Sarah Neben: Memories of 9/11 25 years. A quarter of a century of living since the terrorist attacks on the U.S. on Sept. 11, 2001. That span of time seems unfathomable to …