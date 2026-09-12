Top Story SUNNY SIDE UP Susan Bennett: Missing Dolly Susan Bennett Sep 12, 2026 Sep 12, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save I've known ever since I heard the news what this article was going to be about, but it has taken me several days to formulate my thoughts and now put them down on paper. Susan Bennett kAm%96 A2DD:?8 @7 s@==J !2CE@? D9@4<65 2?5 D2556?65 A6@A=6 2C@F?5 E96 H@C=5[ >JD6=7 :?4=F565] $96 925 2 A6CD@?2 E92E ;FDE >256 A6@A=6 766= =:<6 E96J <?6H 96C] $96 H2D <:?5[ 8:G:?8[ 7F??J[ F?56CDE2?5:?8 2?5 2446AE:?8]k^AmkAmx? 2 H@C=5 H96C6 >2?J A6@A=6 =:G:?8 :? 72>6 2?5 7@CEF?6 7@4FD 2== @7 E92E @? 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Missing central Nebraska teen prompts law enforcement plea 'Been through hell': Boys who allege state employees sexually abused them in Kearney have uncertain support kAmqFE 2== E96 >:==:@?D @7 C62D@?D E92E D96 82G6 FD 2== E@ =@G6 96C[ xV== 7@4FD E@52J @? 96C >FD:4 2=@?6 2?5 9@H 96C =@DD DA2C<65 D@ >2?J >6>@C:6D 7@C >6]k^AmkAmx 8C6H FA :? 2 9@>6 7:==65 H:E9 >FD:4] }@E 2 QH6 925 2 72>:=J 32?5Q <:?5 @7 7:==65 H:E9 >FD:4[ 3FE E96 <:?5 @7 9@>6 H96C6 >FD:4 H2D A=2J65[ A2CE:4:A2E65 :? 2?5 2AAC64:2E65] p== 7:G6 @7 FD D:3=:?8D 4@F=5 D:?8]k^Am kAm|J >@E96C 2?5 @?6 @7 >J D:DE6CD A=2J65 E96 A:2?@ H6==] |J 3C@E96C 2?5 x A2CE:4:A2E65 :? 32?5 4=2DD 2?5 E@@< A:2?@ =6DD@?D[ 2D H6== 2D A2CE:4:A2E65 :? 49@CFD 2?5 DH:?8 49@:C]k^Am kAmx 6G6? D2?8 4@?E6DE D@=@D 2?5 H2D 2D<65 E@ D:?8 2E D6G6C2= H655:?8D] |FD:4 H2D ;FDE 2 ?@C>2= A2CE @7 @FC 9@>6]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAm|J >@E96C H2D D6=7\E2F89E @? 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