Two Dawson County residents part of NSP 67th Basic Recruit Camp

GRAND ISLAND — The next class of Nebraska State Patrol recruits have officially started their training. Fifteen new recruits will work for the next six months at the NSP Training Academy to earn the title of Trooper.
“As we begin the new year, we’re excited to launch our next recruit camp and begin training these men and women to be Nebraska State Troopers,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “These fifteen have chosen to lead a life of service. They come to the academy as individuals but will quickly become a team as our troopers provide the training they’ll need to serve with honor, expertise, and dedication throughout their career.”
The recruits of Camp 67 are from several different communities across Nebraska, Iowa, and Texas.
- Wyatt Anderson – Gothenburg
- Dylan Grassmyer – Stanton
- Kak Ayaj – Lincoln
- Gage Hyberger – Lincoln
- Iris Bishop – Alliance
- Ashley Jackson – Gering
- Victoria Brady – Gering
- Hunter Lassen – Saint Paul
- Margarita Clouse – Lexington
- Gabriella Ochoa – Grand Island
- Noah Coleman – Creston, Iowa
- Seth Reighard – Lincoln
- Brett Evans – Omaha
- Jared Sutphin – North Platte
- Dylan Frerichs – Houston, Texas
People are also reading…
Nebraska State Patrol recruits undergo 22 weeks of training, featuring a rigorous academic program and hands-on scenarios to prepare them for a career as a trooper. Once the recruits graduate as troopers in June, they continue with an additional 800 hours of field training, paired with veteran troopers throughout Nebraska.
Sixteen new troopers graduated from the academy last month with Camp 66. Applications to join the Nebraska State Patrol open again soon for Camp 68, which is scheduled to begin in July. Interested candidates can get details at NebraskaTroopers.com.