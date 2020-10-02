Seniors will have three options for Medicare at LRHC in 2021

LEXINGTON — Starting next year, seniors will have the choice of three Medicare options at Lexington Regional Health Center.
LRHC Chief Financial Officer Wade Eschenbrenner told board members during Tuesday’s meeting about the different options seniors will have starting Jan. 1, 2021 when it comes to Medicare.
Those options include,
Traditional Medicare with supplements
Medica Cost Sharing Plan
Blue Cross Blue Shield, BCBS, Medicare Advantage Plan
Eschenbrenner said the BCBS plan is the only Medicare Advantage plan they are contracted with for 2021. “BCBS recognizes the importance of rural healthcare in a critical access hospital setting like LRHC,” according to information from LRHC.
Medicare open enrollment this year takes place between Oct. 15 and Dec. 7, for a Jan. 1, 2021 effective date.
The LRHC September board meeting was abridged due to scheduling conflicts, but Eschenbrenner still delivered the August financial report.
Last month, gross revenue for the hospital topped out at approximately $4 million, the highest Eschenbrenner has personally seen it and likely the highest LRHC has ever recorded.
Since the COVID-19 shutdown in April and May, Eschenbrenner said the hospital saw improvement in June and July and now this milestone in August. This was due to growth in both outpatient and inpatient services.
When asked if he expects the gross revenue trend to continue, Eschenbrenner said each month fluctuates, but the hospital normally sees higher activity as the end of the year approaches.
There was no charity care for consideration at the board level and the members approved the financial report.
There was one resolution to consider, and it related toclosing state New Market Tax Credit. Eschenbrenner said this was connected to the building of the new addition. The compliance period for the NMTC is wrapping up and LRHC will go through a “put option,” which allows for the selling of shares at a specific time. As a result, part of the debt service will be forgiven.
This resolution would close the state NMTC, Eschenbrenner told the board. The federal NMTC will be handled next year.
Appointments and reappointments for September included,
Anna Wanahita, MD
Grant Warmouth, MD
Joshua Wray, DPM
Lee Marshall, MD
Matthew Wecker, CRNA
Roger Wells, PA-C
Shanna Vargas, CRNA
Srinivas Katta, MD
The next LRHC board meeting is scheduled for Oct. 27 at 12 p.m.
