Robert Henri Museum opens for the season on May 1 with special events

The museum will also formally open its new exhibit From the 100th Meridian to International Fame. The exhibit provides visitors with an overview of the Cozad and Henri story from their arrival from Ohio to their departure after the shooting of Alf Pearson. It includes the results of research that the museum's director has been undertaking for the last two years. There have been many interesting discoveries which allow for a more complete interpretation of the Cozad family's time in Nebraska.

In addition, the museum’s art gallery has also undergone several changes this year as Portrait of Queen Mariana, the museum’s jewel, is presently on a national tour being shown at the Chrysler Art Museum and Milwaukee Art Museum. The museum has been loaned two significant Henri paintings – Far Rockaway and Normandie Farm House. Far Rockaway, painted in 1902, is one of the most important landscape paintings of the early twentieth century and comes from the collection of Paulsen, Inc. in Cozad. Normandie Farm House, also painted in 1902, may be the exterior view of another painting the museum has had on display called Normandie Interior. Normandie Farm House is on loan from the Museum of Nebraska Art (MONA) in Kearney. This loan is part of MONA’s efforts to promote the work of Nebraska artists and to collaborate with other art institutions in the state. It comes from the collection of Jane Rohman, a long time Cozad area resident and museum supporter.