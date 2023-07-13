LEXINGTON — There was standing room only during the Planning Commission meeting as a permit for a temporary shelter for the homeless, to be located near Lexington High School, was considered during the Wednesday, July 12 meeting.

The application for a conditional use permit came from Crossroads Mission Avenue, an organization that has been working to bring homeless shelter services and transitional housing to Lexington since September 2022.

Crossroads is a Christian non-profit that provides housing, job training and support to enable homeless people to become self-sufficient. It was launched 39 years ago in Hastings. It expanded to Kearney in 2012 and to Grand Island in 2018.

Crossroads’ first plan was to open a homeless shelter at the former Love in Action site at 907 W. 8th St. So far, this space has been opened as a thrift store to help raise funds for remodeling the space as a shelter.

After presenting the plan to Lexington’s Planning Commission and the city council, it received approval, despite several local business owners and residents raising concerns about a homeless shelter in their vicinity.

However, as Crossroads Executive Director Daniel Buller told the planning commission members, it soon became apparent that the space on 8th St. was not large enough to handle the demand in Lexington.

Crossroads then moved to sign a purchase agreement for $2.3 million to purchase the former Plum Creek Care Center facility, located at 1505 N. Adams St, just across the street from Lexington High School.

The Plum Creek Care Center facility has sat empty since October 2022, after Lantis Enterprises announced its closure.

Buller said “Crossroads has been talking to the owners of this facility since late summer 2022 and we are excited to come to an agreement and a path forward to purchase a facility that will adequately serve the need.”

The move to locate homeless shelter services across the street from LHS did raise questions throughout the community.

Earlier in the week, the Lexington school board voted unanimously to oppose the granting of a conditional use permit to Crossroads, “due to the proximity to Lexington High School and safety concerns for students and staff.”

Buller spoke during the meeting and said that in the Tri-City area, Kearney, Hastings and Grand Island, Crossroads has 225 bed capacity and they are full.

He noted that since Dec. 1, 2022, 60 people from Lexington who were homeless utilized Crossroads assistance in the Tri-City area.

To help address the large need in Lexington, Crossroads began looking at the former Plum Creek Care Center facility after it closed. He said if approved, the Wel-Life area would be for long term transition and the rest of it would be an emergency shelter.

He said their centers are open and staffed every day of the week, 24 hours.

Buller asked to take care when using labels such as “homeless,” he noted that it carries a stigma and the use of the label by larger media outlets can created a warped perception.

Buller said, “Not all are walking around with a meth needle in their arm.”

To cite an example, Buller said some of the 60 people from Lexington included a mother and her two children who had been evicted from the hotel they were staying at while there was snow on the ground.

He said Crossroads provides clean, sober living environments for people and provides a solution for them that cannot be found on the streets.

When asked if they would bring homeless people from the Tri-City area, Buller said that the people in need in Lexington would fill the facility and they are, in fact, taking people from Lexington to their three other sites.

Buller was also asked what happens to the unruly people who might be discharged from the facility. He responded that many of the people in their shelters are residents of that same town and simply return to living within the community.

The floor opened to public comments and the first to speak was Ann Young, a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner with Lexington Regional Health Center and the county health care provider at the Dawson County Jail.

“I do not support bringing Crossroads to Lexington,” Young said.

Young noted there was a homeless issue in Lexington, “to some degree,” but said there are many definitions to homelessness.

She said she was concerned for the vulnerable elderly population and the proposed location of the shelter.

Young also noted the former Plum Creek Care Center facility is sub-par, based on seeing the facility herself.

Young said that see is the only mental health medication provider in Lexington and no one from Crossroads had been in contact with her.

Tom Downey, owner of Downey Drilling, and resides in Lexington also spoke.

Downey said he had met with Buller face to face to discuss what was going on. He also noted a member of his family was benefited by an entity providing similar services and programs as Crossroads.

He said there is good to be done, but noted the proposed location next to the high school is a, “big deal.”

In his opinion, Downey said the permit for the proposed location needs to be denied but he said the members of the community, business leaders, city council members, city administration, Crossroads staff, Lexington Community Foundation, and others need to come together to come up with a solution.

Travis Maloley, a member of the Lexington school board, approached and said while he supports the Crossroads mission and that it is a worthwhile endeavor, he said the location of the shelter could endanger high school students.

Maloley quoted the a part of standards that the Planning Commission would base their decision on, “that the establishment, maintenance, or operation of the conditional use will not be detrimental to or endanger the public health, safety, moral, comfort or general welfare of the community.

He closed by saying that Crossroads supports a good mission but that there could be a danger to the public from people who might fail when attempting to set their lives on course.

Cody Scott, a Lexington resident took to the podium and noted there could be concerns when grouping people together that one’s behavior could influence the group. “It could exacerbate underlying problems that they have,” he said.

Scott said his main concern was for the protection of the existing community, “that we need to put first and foremost before we branch out.”

He also asked what happened to people who have to be removed from the Crossroads community, noting the proximity of the school. Scott added that he wants his wife to be able to walk the streets of the community without fear of harassment or something worse.

Scott noted in his profession as a pharmacist in town, he sees the strain on the community that is already here.

Citing what students and children of the community could be exposed to, Scott said, “We don’t want to forfeit the inheritance of our own children here for the sake of the debased.”

Scott advocated for the churches to continue their role of providing support and perhaps the creating of a list of private citizens who would be willing to take someone into their home for a time, rather than bringing this type of facility to Lexington.

Jennifer Vigil, a nurse and 23 year resident of Lexington said that the community does not have the resources to care for the people who would utilize Crossroads’ services.

Vigil said her top three concerns were safety, community resources and medical resources.

Communication with key stakeholders in the community has been lacking, Vigil said. She said the shelter will put a, “huge strain,” on law enforcement and the medical community.

“The purpose of Crossroads is definitely something that’s needed; however, I don’t feel that it should be in the Lexington community. It should not be across the street from the high school where children may be exposed to what may be going on,” Vigil said.

Transportation in Lexington is already an issue, Vigil said, with the only source of local public transport being the RYDE bus.

She asked how the people in the homeless shelter would be able to go to a job, to buy groceries or receive medical care, if it fell outside of RYDE’s usual operating hours.

As for medical resources, Vigil said LRHC is a critical access hospital, which means they have limited resources. She said she doesn’t feel like they are equipped to properly help those who Crossroads intends to serve.

She said the proposed location use to be a care home and she feels it would be best if it returned to that use, as there are no long term care facilities in Lexington anymore, citing Ridgeway Senior Living operating as an independent living and assisted living facility.

Melanie Gomez, executive director of the Parent-Child Center in Lexington, she knows the need for a homeless shelter first hand.

The center often receives calls from people who don’t qualify for their services, “we don’t have any place to send them,” Gomez said.

“I understand everyone’s fears and they are valid concerns, but just because you are homeless, doesn’t mean you are a bad person,” said Gomez, “The resources in Lexington are already stretched beyond the limit. We need more help.”

“The homeless are already here,” Gomez concluded.

Amy Tappan, a Lexington resident, spoke about the services that are already present in Lexington and said the Crossroads run thrift store on 8th St. and the Purple Door Thrift store, operated by the Parent-Child Center are, “competing with one another,” she opinioned.

Tappan asked Buller about the grant money Crossroads received from the Lexington Ministerial Association and the Trinity Foundation.

Buller said the funds went toward Crossroads efforts to open a shelter in Lexington, not specifically toward the former Plum Creek Care Center facility.

Tammie Fleming, who works with the Parent-Child Center also spoke.

She said education of the community on exactly what homelessness is a topic that needs to be open to discussion.

Fleming noted there are conceptions of what homelessness is from the news and popular media, but it’s not exactly what they are running into.

Fleming noted there is not a competition of services in Lexington, “our community is overwhelmed with requests.”

“We need to stop thinking of homeless people as second class citizens,” she said, “There are multiple reasons that they got there.”

Fleming said we need to take care of the people in our community, rather than count of them being sent to Kearney or other sites.

Dana Thornburg, a Lexington resident, said we talk about, “these people,” but said the bottom line is, “they are people.”

In a message to the crowd, Thornburg said, “When you go home tonight, you look around to see where you live and what you are living in and then think about ‘those people,’ that have nothing. We as a community need to stand up and help them.”

She said perhaps across from the school is not the best location, but the community should come together to find another place. “There has to be a place,” Thornburg said.

Gary Flint, a lifelong Lexington resident said while he doesn't support or opposed the shelter, he said let it be located across the street from the high school and not to hide the homeless from the students, as an example of what could happen.

“We just sugar coat everything for these kids,” Flint said.

He concluded by saying, “the kids are probably more resilient than the adults.”

Jim Stone, a 45 year Lexington resident, said he was against locating a homeless shelter in Lexington, “I don’t care where you put it.”

He cited the danger of putting sex offenders or drug users on the streets; he said a good example needs to be set for the kids of the community.

Stone opinioned that a majority of the people will use Crossroads as a stop off point, “that is where they want to be.”

Buller later commented that registered sex offenders cannot utilize Crossroads’ services.

Eric Bell, 22 year resident of Lexington and the incoming principal of Lexington High School also took to the podium.

Bell said there is no doubt of Crossroads’ mission and purpose, “none of us can argue that the services they provide are needed in town.”

However, Bell said the task of the Planning Commission is whether or not to issue a permit based on their standards. For his part, as the LHS principal, he felt the facility is, “not the appropriate location.”

Bell said much action has been taken at the high school to make sure it is a safe building. He said the proposed location of the shelter brings many externalities that the school and community will have to take into consideration.

Bell advised the commission not to issue the permit.

After the public comment period was concluded, City Attorney Brian Copley reminded the planning commission of their options, to recommend approval, denial, no action or to table the permit for a future date.

After a brief discussion, some commission members opinioned that the proposed shelter did not meet the standards and the vote was unanimous to recommend denial to the city council, which will hear the application for the permit at a future date.