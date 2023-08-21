LEXINGTON — On Friday, Aug. 18, the Lexington Minutemaid softball team hosted the Scottsbluff Bearcats.

In the first inning, the lady Cats took off and scored seven runs in the top of the inning.

Lexington’s Mady Wolfe scored on a steal at home in the bottom of the first.

The defense for the Maids was a struggle in the second inning as Scottsbluff scored five runs and left the Maids in the dust.

In the third inning, the Cats scored one run and went three up and three down on defense to shut the Maids out.

Lexington lost one to 13.

Batting for Lexington was Wolfe with two at bats, one run scored and one hit. Paetyn Harvey had two at bats and one hit. Kianna Clouse had one RBI.

Pitching for Lexington was Clouse with one strikeout, eight walks, 13 runs allowed and four hits allowed.

Lexington played Saturday, Aug. 19 in their home tournament.