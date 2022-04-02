LRHC March Board of Directors Meeting

LEXINGTON — Lexington Regional Health Center continues to host numerous medical students, including a resident, a nurse practitioner student, and a physician assistant student, reported Chief Medical Officer Dr. Acosta-Carlson. She also noted LRHC is a popular rotation site for students due to the obstetrics experience that one can gain during their time at LRHC.

Chief Nursing Officer, Nicole Thorell, stated that LRHC continues to actively recruit nurses and is excited to host UNMC accelerated nursing students this summer.

Jill Denker, Executive Director of Human Resources, reported that the employee awards banquet held at Kirk’s NebraskaLand Restaurant on Friday evening was a huge success! Denker thanked Brenna Bartruff, Executive Director of Marketing and Public Relations, Lauren Rogers, Public Relations Specialist, and the A-Team (employee fun committee) for their hard work and dedication they put into this event. LRHC was excited to honor employees that achieved milestones in terms of years of service, as many as 45 years of service!

Construction on the Emergency Room is progressing per Don Young Executive Director of Ancillary Services. There is more duct work yet to be completed. Flooring, cabinets and lighting have also been installed.

Chief Financial Officer Wade Eschenbrenner presented the financial report stating that February was a “typical February”. The shorter month generally results in a little lower revenue and expenses. The year-to-date financial metrics are in line with expectations. “AR is down and cash position remains strong” Eschenbrenner noted.

The board approved appointments and reappointments which included:

Asha Schweitzer, DO

Autumn Luger, PA-C

Brandon Essink, MD

Brian Bossard, MD

Catherine Porter, MD

Edward Wicker, MD

Grant Warmouth, MD

Jack Lionberger, MD

John Horne, MD

Nicole Ericksen, MD

Quinton Kelly, MD

Sarah Craft, PA-C

The next LRHC board meeting will take place Monday, April 25 at 6 p.m.