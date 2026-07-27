Alert Special Weather Statement until MON 8:45 PM CDT Jul 27, 2026 Jul 27, 2026 Updated 2 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Strong Thunderstorm with Gusty Winds Impacting Northwestern Dawson CountyWhat’s Happening:A strong thunderstorm is moving east at 15 mph across northwestern Dawson County. This weather event is expected to continue until 8:45 PM CDT.Affected Areas:Northwestern Dawson CountyInterstate 80 between mile markers 209 and 222What to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Wind gusts between 50 to 55 mphImpacts:Potential for tree limbs to be knocked downUnsecured objects may be blown around Safety Tips:If outdoors, seek shelter inside a buildingSecure loose items to prevent them from being blown away People are also reading… Overton's Owen Lassen earns overall grand champion market beef champion at Dawson County Fair; other beef show results Benefit volleyball tournament raises $5,900 for Dorita Glaze Karl Ravech, Cam Newton among those let go at ESPN 23-year-old Cozad man charged with child enticement Seven 4-H'ers earn purple ribbons during bucket calf show at Dawson County Fair Paying It Forward: UNK grad Erick Leiva Lopez starts school counseling career in hometown Jake Paul sets his sights on an NFL career: 'Going to be quite easy' Lexington's Jaelin Wolfinger wins overall grand champion at feeder calf show at the Dawson County Fair Lexington's Levi Haines wins bull riding event at Elwood Rodeo Weekley and Worm crowned as 53rd Elwood Rodeo royalty Charles 'Nick' Nichols receives Quilt of Valor before Platte Valley Auto Rodeo Bands, Brews and BBQs sparked community connection in and beyond Cozad Gill joins Lexington Regional Health Center; here's what patients can expect Heartland Chevrolet Show and Shine offers drive down memory lane Early childhood professionals invited to Fifth annual Child Care Professionals Renewal Summit near Cozad When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or lexch.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Extreme Heat Warning until MON 10:00 PM CDT Extreme Heat Warning in Effect Until 10 PM CDT Monday Extreme Heat Warning until MON 10:00 PM CDT Extreme Heat Warning in Effect Until 10 PM CDT Extreme Heat Warning until MON 10:00 PM CDT Extreme Heat Warning in Effect Until 10 PM CDT Monday Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Trump's Minerals Deadline One shooter in custody, another still on the loose after gunfire breaks out at Seattle festival One shooter in custody, another still on the loose after gunfire breaks out at Seattle festival Athletes race in the Ironhawk Juniors Triathlon Athletes race in the Ironhawk Juniors Triathlon Kadin Hoger grilling at the encampment on Williamson and South Baldwin streets Kadin Hoger grilling at the encampment on Williamson and South Baldwin streets