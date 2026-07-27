Alert Extreme Heat Warning until MON 10:00 PM CDT Jul 27, 2026 Jul 27, 2026 Updated 2 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Extreme Heat Warning in Effect Until 10 PM CDTDangerously high heat index values between 105 and 115 degrees continue today.What’s Happening:An Extreme Heat Warning remains active, marking the third consecutive day of oppressive heat. This warning is in effect until 10 PM CDT this evening.Affected Areas:North Central KansasCentral NebraskaEast Central NebraskaSouth Central NebraskaWhat to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Heat index values ranging from 105 to 115 degrees.High temperatures will persist into the early evening. Impacts:Increased risk of heat-related illnesses.Potential for heat exhaustion or heat stroke, especially for those working or participating in outdoor activities. People are also reading… Overton's Owen Lassen earns overall grand champion market beef champion at Dawson County Fair; other beef show results Karl Ravech, Cam Newton among those let go at ESPN 23-year-old Cozad man charged with child enticement Seven 4-H'ers earn purple ribbons during bucket calf show at Dawson County Fair Paying It Forward: UNK grad Erick Leiva Lopez starts school counseling career in hometown Lexington's Jaelin Wolfinger wins overall grand champion at feeder calf show at the Dawson County Fair Jake Paul sets his sights on an NFL career: 'Going to be quite easy' Charles 'Nick' Nichols receives Quilt of Valor before Platte Valley Auto Rodeo Bands, Brews and BBQs sparked community connection in and beyond Cozad Early childhood professionals invited to Fifth annual Child Care Professionals Renewal Summit near Cozad Raymond man accused of sexually assaulting a child, court records show Dawson County gets temporary waiver from Medicaid work rules following Tyson plant closure Lexington man sentenced to more than 10 years for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine Bill Brecks to serve as Lexington deputy city manager Heartland Chevrolet Show and Shine offers drive down memory lane Safety Tips:Drink plenty of water and stay hydrated.Stay in air-conditioned environments as much as possible.Avoid direct sunlight and strenuous activities during peak heat hours.Check on vulnerable individuals, such as the elderly and those without air conditioning.Never leave children or pets in unattended vehicles, as temperatures can become lethal quickly.When to Check Back: Monitor weather.gov or lexch.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Extreme Heat Warning from SAT 5:34 PM CDT until SUN 9:00 PM CDT Extreme Heat Warning and Heat Advisory in Effect Through Monday Extreme Heat Warning until MON 10:00 PM CDT Extreme Heat Warning in Effect Until 10 PM CDT Monday Extreme Heat Warning until MON 10:00 PM CDT Extreme Heat Warning in Effect Until 10 PM CDT Monday Extreme Heat Warning until SUN 9:00 PM CDT Extreme Heat Warning and Heat Advisory in Effect Until Monday Night Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Athletes race in the Ironhawk Juniors Triathlon Kadin Hoger grilling at the encampment on Williamson and South Baldwin streets Kadin Hoger grilling at the encampment on Williamson and South Baldwin streets People gather at the site where Corey Ruiz was fatally shot by a police officer People gather at the site where Corey Ruiz was fatally shot by a police officer Williamson Street memorial site holds strong on day 3 Williamson Street memorial site holds strong on day 3