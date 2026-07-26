Alert Extreme Heat Warning until MON 10:00 PM CDT Jul 26, 2026 Jul 26, 2026 Updated 49 mins ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Extreme Heat Warning in Effect Until 10 PM CDT MondayWhat’s Happening:An Extreme Heat Warning is now in effect, with dangerously high heat index values expected through Monday evening.Affected Areas:Central NebraskaEast Central NebraskaSouth Central NebraskaWhat to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Heat index values reaching 105 to 115 degrees in the afternoon and early evening.Overnight lows will only drop to the mid to upper 70s, offering limited relief. Impacts:Significant increase in heat-related illnesses.Potential for power outages due to increased air conditioning use. People are also reading… Overton's Owen Lassen earns overall grand champion market beef champion at Dawson County Fair; other beef show results 23-year-old Cozad man charged with child enticement Karl Ravech, Cam Newton among those let go at ESPN Charles 'Nick' Nichols receives Quilt of Valor before Platte Valley Auto Rodeo Seven 4-H'ers earn purple ribbons during bucket calf show at Dawson County Fair Paying It Forward: UNK grad Erick Leiva Lopez starts school counseling career in hometown Bands, Brews and BBQs sparked community connection in and beyond Cozad Lexington's Jaelin Wolfinger wins overall grand champion at feeder calf show at the Dawson County Fair MLB power rankings: Red Sox win streak hits 13 as worst-to-first quest continues Jake Paul sets his sights on an NFL career: 'Going to be quite easy' Dawson County gets temporary waiver from Medicaid work rules following Tyson plant closure Heartland Chevrolet Show and Shine offers drive down memory lane Early childhood professionals invited to Fifth annual Child Care Professionals Renewal Summit near Cozad Raymond man accused of sexually assaulting a child, court records show Bill Brecks to serve as Lexington deputy city manager Safety Tips:Drink plenty of fluids and stay in air-conditioned environments.Avoid direct sunlight and take frequent breaks if outdoors.Check on vulnerable relatives and neighbors.Never leave children or pets in vehicles, as interior temperatures can become lethal quickly.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or lexch.com/weather for updates. This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Extreme Heat Warning from SAT 5:34 PM CDT until SUN 9:00 PM CDT Extreme Heat Warning and Heat Advisory in Effect Through Monday Extreme Heat Warning until SUN 9:00 PM CDT Extreme Heat Warning and Heat Advisory in Effect Until Monday Night Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Kadin Hoger grilling at the encampment on Williamson and South Baldwin streets People gather at the site where Corey Ruiz was fatally shot by a police officer People gather at the site where Corey Ruiz was fatally shot by a police officer Williamson Street memorial site holds strong on day 3 Williamson Street memorial site holds strong on day 3 Canada-US Trade War Escalates As Gordie Howe Bridge Opens Without US Officials Canada-US Trade War Escalates As Gordie Howe Bridge Opens Without US Officials