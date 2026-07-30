Alert Special Weather Statement until THU 9:30 PM CDT Jul 30, 2026 Jul 30, 2026 Updated 7 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Strong Thunderstorms Bringing Gusty Winds and Hail Until 9:30 PM CDTWhat’s Happening:Strong thunderstorms are moving southeast at 20 mph, impacting northwestern Phelps, northeastern Gosper, and southern Dawson counties. The storms are expected to continue through 9:30 PM CDT.Affected Areas:Northwestern Phelps CountyNortheastern Gosper CountySouthern Dawson CountyLexington and Cozad around 9:05 PM CDTInterstate 80 between mile markers 218 and 254What to Expect:Wind gusts up to 50 mphPea size hail Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Impacts:Gusty winds may knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objectsMinor hail damage to vegetation is possible People are also reading… Benefit volleyball tournament raises $5,900 for Dorita Glaze 3 arrested in Friday incident following a traffic stop in Lexington Gill joins Lexington Regional Health Center; here's what patients can expect Weekley and Worm crowned as 53rd Elwood Rodeo royalty Lexington's Levi Haines wins bull riding event at Elwood Rodeo Paying It Forward: UNK grad Erick Leiva Lopez starts school counseling career in hometown Heat, humor and housekeeping part of short Lexington City Council meeting Overton's Owen Lassen earns overall grand champion market beef champion at Dawson County Fair; other beef show results Karl Ravech, Cam Newton among those let go at ESPN 23-year-old Cozad man charged with child enticement Grand Island man arrested for possession of cocaine after traffic stop near Elm Creek Ex-World Series hero overcame drug and alcohol abuse, says he's a 'changed man' 4 locals to graduate in summer commencement at UNK Nebraska American Legion Class A senior state tournament Seven 4-H'ers earn purple ribbons during bucket calf show at Dawson County Fair Safety Tips:If outdoors, seek shelter inside a buildingStay informed about weather updates and alertsA Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1:00 AM CDT for south central Nebraska.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or lexch.com/weather for updates. This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Special Weather Statement until THU 8:30 PM CDT Strong Thunderstorm Bringing Gusty Winds and Hail This Evening Special Weather Statement until THU 10:30 PM CDT Strong Thunderstorms Bringing Gusty Winds and Hail This Evening Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Nebraska coach Matt Rhule speaks at Big Ten Media Days, July 30, 2026 Cheba Hut opens Lincoln location in the Telegraph District Cheba Hut opens Lincoln location in the Telegraph District EXCLUSIVE: Trump Warns Supreme Court E. Jean Carroll's $83.3M Defamation Judgment Threatens Future Presidents EXCLUSIVE: Trump Warns Supreme Court E. Jean Carroll's $83.3M Defamation Judgment Threatens Future Presidents The DOJ Charged Hundreds Over Officer Assaults, But Nearly A Third Of Cases Were Dropped The DOJ Charged Hundreds Over Officer Assaults, But Nearly A Third Of Cases Were Dropped