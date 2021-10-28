Lexington Public Library to host American Jazz history speaker

LEXINGTON — Speaker Randall Snyder will present a program “And All That Jazz” on Thursday, October 24 at 7 pm at the Lexington Public Library.
This presentation is made possible by Humanities Nebraska, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, and the Lexington Community Foundation. as part of the HN Speakers Bureau.
This program is a survey of the development of American jazz from the late nineteenth century to the present, with special emphasis on its African American origins and the stylistic idioms of individual performers. Lectures will incorporate PowerPoint visual images with historic recordings and live demonstrations using piano and other instruments. Randall Snyder is a composer and jazz musician living in Lincoln, NE, and teaches at Peru State College. He was born in Chicago in 1944 and studied saxophone with his father, a professional jazz musician. He attended Quincy College and the University of Wisconsin, receiving a Ph.D. degree in 1973. He has also received fellowships to study Korean music at the Traditional Performing Arts Institute in Seoul. Snyder has taught courses in jazz, ethnomusicology and rock and roll at UNL. Some 100 of his of pieces have been published, with several commercially recorded. His orchestral and chamber music has won several composition contest prizes and in 1992 Snyder was the recipient of an NEA grant as composer-in-residence with the Nebraska Chamber Orchestra. His music has been played by various chamber ensembles, symphonies, and jazz orchestras. The Nebraska Arts Council has given him several fellowships. He also has been active as a jazz performer, appearing as bassist in two documentary films with Kansas City pianist Jay McShann.
“And All That Jazz” is one of approximately 300 programs offered through the Humanities Nebraska Speakers Bureau. The more than 165 available speakers include acclaimed scholars, writers, musicians, storytellers and folklorists on topics ranging from pioneer heritage to ethics and law to international and multicultural issues, making it the largest humanities speakers bureau in the nation.
Speakers are available to any non-profit organization in Nebraska. Each program lasts 30 minutes to an hour, plus a question-and-answer period.