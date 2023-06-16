LEXINGTON — The Lexington Chevrolet Heartland junior baseball team took on the Hastings juniors on Wednesday, June 14 at the Lexington Optimist Complex.

In the first inning, Lexington looked to have a good start as Hastings scored one run in the top of the inning. Hastings made a double play in the bottom of the inning to send Lexington to the dugout early with no chance to score.

Hastings took over the second inning with 14 runs scored in the top of the inning. Lexington changed pitchers in the middle of the inning as Hastings was up seven to zero.

Lexington went on to score three runs in the bottom the second inning.

Starting off in the top of the third inning, Lexington couldn’t keep up on defense and allowed five more runs from Hastings.

In the bottom of the third, the Heartland juniors scored one run before the game was called.

Lexington lost 4-20.

On the mound for Lexington was Chayden Hoffmaster with six walks, nine runs allowed and four hits allowed. Greysen McFarland had four walks, six runs allowed and two hits allowed. Henry Velasquez had three strikeouts, four walks, five runs allowed and one hit allowed.

Batting for Lexington was Mitch McFadden with two at bats, two hits and two RBIs. Aron Morse had one walk and one run scored. Greysen McFarland had two at bats, one run scored and one hit. Avery Lul had one at bat, one run scored, one hit, one walk and one RBI. Ryder Wind had one at bat, one walk and one run scored. Dominek Villalon had one walk.

The Lexington Heartland Chevrolet juniors took on the Gothenburg Junior Melons on Thursday, June 15 in Gothenburg.

Gothenburg scored two runs in the top of the first inning, four in the top of the third and five in the fifth.

Lexington took in three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.

The Gothenburg junior Melons won 11-3.

Scoring for Lexington was Wind, McFarland and Lul. Daylen Naylor, McFadden and Garcia each had one RBI.

On the mound for Lexington was McFadden with three strikeouts, four walks, three hits allowed and six runs allowed. Lul had one strikeout, one walk, one hit allowed and five runs allowed. Criox Leibert had one hit allowed.

For Gothenburg, Carsen Farr scored three runs, Evan Johnson had two, Noah Shoemaker had two, Aiden McKenna had one, Preston Nichols had one, Jackson Schwanz had one and Trey Stevens had one.

Pitching for Gothenburg was Schwanz with five strikeouts, five walks, four hits allowed and three runs allowed.

The Gothenburg Melons played against Minden on Friday, June 16 in Gothenburg.

Lexington juniors play on Sunday, June 16 at home against Scottsbluff at 3 p.m.