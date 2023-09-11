COZAD — The Cozad lady Haymakers hosted a volleyball triangular against the Bertrand Vikings and the Hi-Line Bulls on Thursday, Sept. 7.

The Makers faced off against the lady Vikings first.

In the first set, Cozad was making huge plays and took the win 25 to 19.

The second set was a different story as Cozad fell apart on defense and the lady Vikings took the set 25 to 17.

Cozad took a 17 to 15 lead in the third set, but the Vikings came back and won 27 to 25.

The lady Vikings put down 34 kills to the Makers 24.

Lady Maker Kelseigh Romero led the team with 7 kills, Braelyn Malcom had six, Adysn Young had four, Graci Marhenke had four, Lucha Olvera had two and Breckyn Gibbens had one.

Behind the serving line, Olvera and Marhenke had three ace serves and Romero had two.

On defense, Romero and Olvera had 10 digs each, Young and Marhenke had nine, Gibbens had seven, Malcom had five and Payton Pond had four.

In the second match of the night, the Lady Bulls faced the lady Vikings.

Hi-Line got a slow start to the match as they fell 13 to 25.

Before going into the second set, the lady Bulls regrouped and came out a different team.

The lady Bulls gave the Vikings a run for their money, but came up short in a close set.

Bertrand won 25 to 23.

The final matchup of the night was the lady Makers against the lady Bulls.

Cozad took an early lead in the first set, but the Bulls pushed back.

The Makers won 25 to 20.

In the second set, Cozad took it to the lady Bulls and won 25 to 11.

There were no stats available for the Bulls and no stats for the Cozad Haymakers’ second game during time of publication.

Cozad held a tournament on Saturday, Sept. 9.

The lady Bulls competed in a tournament on Saturday, Sept. 9 in Loomis.