OXFORD — The Overton lady Eagles kicked off their season on Monday, Aug. 21 on the road at Southern Valley.

It was a close first set that was won by Southern Valley, 25 to 19.

Overton regrouped in the second set and pulled off the win, 25 to 21.

Between JoLee Ryan and Natalie Wood, many kills were recorded. Daisy Ryan and Adysen McCarter also added to the score.

In the third set, Wood came alive to put down one kill after another. Overton won 25 to 15.

Spirits were high as the lady Eagles took over in the fourth set. Overton easily won 25 to 13.

“It’s always a nice way to start the year with some great competition and challenging situations. We started out a little slow and made a few errors early on. Once we hit the second set, we began to gain momentum and settled into our game,” said Head Coach Hayley Ryan.

JoLee Ryan had 15 kills, three aces, eight digs and two solo blocks. Wood had 12 kills, one ace, two digs and three solo blocks. McCarter had four kills, one ace and 12 digs. Ashlyn Florell had 36 sets and 13 digs. Daisy Ryan had seven kills, three aces and 12 digs. Gracyn Luther had three kills, one ace, eight digs and two solo blocks.

Overton hosted a quad invite on Saturday, Aug. 26.