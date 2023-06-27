GOTHENBURG — An afternoon on the diamond brought Ogallala to the Gothenburg Melons field on Sunday, June 25.

In the top of the first inning, Gothenburg allowed Ogallala to score one run and ended the inning scoreless in the bottom.

Ogallala scored on a wild pitch to take at two to zero lead. With two runners on, Ogallala hit a homerun in the top of the second inning to put three runs in.

The Melons went three up and three out in the top of the third to send the defense off the field. Gothenburg struggled at bat in the bottom of the inning and left with no runs scored.

With a four to zero lead, Ogallala took off and scored three runs in the fourth after back to back homeruns.

Gothenburg couldn’t defend the pitches of Ogallala in the bottom of the fourth and left scoreless going into the fifth.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Melons scored four runs in.

Ogallala hit a third homerun in the top of the sixth to take an 11 to four lead. With two outs, Ogallala scored the final two runs after a single to center field.

The senior Melons lost four to 13.

Pitching for Gothenburg was Wes Geiken with two strikeouts, six walks, six runs allowed and three hits allowed. Ethan Olson had four strikeouts, two walks, six runs allowed and four hits allowed. Bennett Geiken had one strikeout, one run allowed and two hits allowed.

Batting for the Melons was Trey Stevens with four at bats and one hit. Wes Geiken had two at bats, one run scored, one hit and two walks. Tra Rossell had three at bats, one run scored and one walk. Jackson Schwanz had two at bats, one run scored and two walks. Sean Meints had three at bats and one hit. Bennett Geiken had four at bats, one run scored, one hit and two RBIs. Olsen had two at bats, one hit, one RBI and one walk.

Gothenburg hit the road to face off against Broken Bow on Tuesday, June 27.