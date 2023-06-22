COZAD — The Cozad 150th Committee is planning large Old Fashioned Independence Celebration on Saturday, July 1 with events taking place all day long.

The list of events was covered at the latest Community Chat hosted by the Wilson Public Library, on Wednesday, June 21.

Library Director Laurie Yocom said that during the library’s recent accreditation process they learned from the community that residents did not always have accurate and timely facts about what was going on in the community.

To help address this, the library reached out to city leaders in Cozad to speak on current issues and where residents could offer their thoughts and opinions.

Present at the chat was Yocom, Ariel Barela, who has handled promotional graphic design for the 150th committee, Shari Rosnow, a committee member and Jordan Starman, the new Cozad Area Chamber of Commerce executive director.

The Old Fashioned Independence events will take place a Muny Park, on the west side of Cozad.

The day starts off with a Disc Golf Tournament at 9 a.m. that will be sponsored by the Cozad High School Student Council. There will be teams of two people each, for more information contact Wyatt Hosick at 308-746-5401 or Dawn Beans 308-325-7778.

There will also be a Co-Ed Sand Volleyball Tournament, there is a maximum of 10 teams, with two signed up so far. The start time of the event will depend on the number of teams that register.

The cost is $100 per team of four; there are cash prizes for the champion and runner up team. The deadline to register is June 26. Pick up a registration at the Community Wellness Center or call 308-784-5100.

At 10:30 a.m., a Cozad Cornhole Tournament kicks off, this will be single and doubles elimination format. It will be held southwest of the swimming pool, just south of the bathroom building.

Only ACL bags will be allowed and bags will be provided if an individual or team does not have their own.

The singles is $15 per player and is three rounds; the doubles is $40 and will take place after the singles. This will be four rounds. If there are enough players, there is a chance for a 90 percent cash payout to the top three places.

Preregistration is available on the Scoreholio app and in-person registration is open until 15 minutes prior to the start of the tourney, only cash will be taken.

Also at 10:30 a.m., the Wilson Public Library will be hosting a Pet Parade on the Muny Park Walking Trail.

Categories include: large dog, small dog, cat, stuffed animal, other large animal, other small animal and best costume. Prizes will be awarded to winners and costumes are encouraged but not required.

Register online https://forms.gle/WjWHrfDRgewm5q7y9, there is no cost to participate.

At 11 a.m. several food trucks include Coffee Tree, SnoCones, Mr. Taco Loco, Meridian Tap House, etc. will open for residents to get a bite to eat during the festivities.

From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., there will be old fashioned children’s game in the park. Cozad Community Schools After Zone will also be hosting activities that will be open to all children.

In addition to the retro games, the 150th committee is hosting free swimming at the Cozad pool and water bounce houses for kids to enjoy as well.

From 2-5 p.m. there will be a live DJ providing music and entertainment in the park.

Moving into the late afternoon, from 5-7 p.m., KRVN will be live with a Livin’ the Dream event.

“This year KRVN, The River and KAMI hopes to make someone’s dream come true with a brand new car. A brand new 2023 Buick Envision Essence. Valued just under $40,000 this compact SUV offers a superior ride with lots of options including tinted windows, a custom cargo mat, heated steering and hands free power lift gate,” per KRVN’s website.

People can register for the drawing during the event in the park.

The marquee event for the evening is the Vintage Baseball game between the Cozad Legends and the Star BBC of Colorado Territory.

Rosnow said during the community chat that this event has been one of her focuses and that they plan to fully capture the vintage feeling of an original baseball game.

The event will open with the reading of the Declaration of Independence by the Robert Henri Museum Executive Director. There was a rumor the director will be in period costume, attendees will have to see for themselves.

This will be followed by a singing of the National Anthem by Paul McGinnis.

As baseball players were known for their colorful nicknames, the roster of each team will be read, including their nicknames. Can they come up with nicknames as memorable as James “Cool Papa” Bell, Ozzie “The Wizard” Smith or Garry “The Secretary of Defense’” Maddox?

The Cozad Legends roster includes: Jake Paulsen, Hank Pflaster, Jacob Rush, Colin Wetovick, Mat Linder, Brendan Molden, Nick Smith, Conor Young, Dreu Young, Brian Cargill and Brian Davis.

The contest will look a bit different from a modern baseball game, as the vintage game will follow 1864 rules.

“Matches are played by 1864 rules, with an emphasis on living history interpretation to reflect the competitive spirit being tempered by Victorian ideals of gentlemanly fair play,” according to the Colorado Vintage Baseball Association (CVBBA).

The pitcher, or “hurler” as they were known will serve the ball underhanded from a distance of 45 feet. Overhand pitching did not gain popularity until the late 1860s.

The strike zone also did not exist; though 1864 was the first year balls and strikes were called. It took a warning and then three strikes for an out and two warning and three un-hittable pitches for a walk.

The batter/runner is also required to stop directly on first base.

As early baseball was played without gloves, the vintage game players won’t use them either. Sunglasses will also be prohibited, with the old fashioned baseball cap having to do the full job.

For an extra flair of the vintage period, attendees may hear phrases like, “grabbed the leather in style” to describe a good catch, a “howitzer shot,” for a well hit ball or “Chicagoed,” for being soundly beaten.

Some insults from the time include: “Muffin, Milk Boy, Greeley Man, Meater, Foozler, Mudsill or Fopdoodle.”

During the 7th inning, there will be drawings for two guns that have been on raffle for several months.

At dusk, following the vintage baseball game, there will be a 45 minute fireworks show. There will be free parking and seating at the Cozad Airport and Meadowlark Assisted Living.

Future Events

The Cozad 150th celebration events do not end on July 1. On July 29, Osborne with the Robert Henri Museum will give a presentation on “Art Spirit,” a book written by Henri.

On Aug. 17, there will be a time capsule retrieval. In 1973, during Cozad's Centennial, the Rotary planted a time capsule on the east side of the now Waypoint Bank.

From now until Aug. 17, the Rotary is encouraging townspeople to bring in small mementos to Tim Sladek at Waypoint Bank that they would like to see in the next time capsule, to be opened during Cozad's bicentennial in 2073.

On Aug. 26, there will be an event celebrating 150 years of quilts during the Quilts Around the Block at the 100th Meridian Museum and downtown businesses.

Quilters are asked to consider loaning their quilts for the display. Contact Julie Geiger at Prairie Point Junction for more information about exhibiting, 308-784-2010.

At 10:30 a.m., people are invited to listen to Nebraska Humanities Speaker and Cowgirl Poet, Yvonne Hollenbeck, as she entertains you with a trunk show and stories of quilts spanning 150 years of her family's history at the museum.

The same day, there will be a Poker Run event starting at 10:30 a.m., starting at the Meridian Tap House.

Sept. 8, 9 and 10 will be Hay Days for Cozad with a list of events coming soon.

Those interested are asked to visit the Cozad 150th site on various social media pages to keep up to date with the latest events and information.