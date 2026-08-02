Top Story Spotlight Dawson County Raceway is seeking volunteers for Back to School Night Aug. 9 Jessica Kennedy Aug 2, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dawson County Raceway is looking for local businesses and organizations to volunteer at their Back to School Night Sunday, Aug. 9 at the Dawson County Fairgrounds in Lexington.kAm%96 6G6?E E2<6D A=246 7C@> bib_ E@ fib_ A]>]k^AmkAmr@?E24E zJ=66 y@?6D 2E b_g\fce\egc_ :7 J@FC 3FD:?6DD @C @C82?:K2E:@? :D :?E6C6DE65 :? 9@DE:?8 2 3@@E9]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAms2HD@? r@F?EJ #246H2J ?665D J@FC 3FD:?6DD @C @C82?:K2E:@? 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E@ E96 C246D 7@C 2== G@=F?E66CD]k^Am People are also reading… Locals ask what’s next for Tyson; Pepplitsch says the city is working on it From nonprofit studies to deputy city manager: Bill Brecks steps up to replace Burnside 3 arrested in Friday incident following a traffic stop in Lexington Lexington hit with thunderstorm late Thursday night, reports of 63 mph wind gusts Benefit volleyball tournament raises $5,900 for Dorita Glaze Gill joins Lexington Regional Health Center; here's what patients can expect Nebraskans are asked to lower flags Saturday for firefighter Nathan Matthews Heat, humor and housekeeping part of short Lexington City Council meeting Weekley and Worm crowned as 53rd Elwood Rodeo royalty Grand Island man arrested for possession of cocaine after traffic stop near Elm Creek Lexington's Levi Haines wins bull riding event at Elwood Rodeo TikToker's chilling video sparks important conversation after her death Kearney welcomes Tri-City Horsemen as franchise relocates For small farmers, business is booming amid cyclospora outbreak Karl Ravech, Cam Newton among those let go at ESPN kAm%96J 2C6 2=D@ 2446AE:?8 5@?2E:@?D @7 ?6H 324<A24<D 2?5 D49@@= DFAA=:6D E@ 96=A DE@4< E96 24E:G:EJ 3@@E9D[ 2?5 2== =67E @G6C DFAA=:6D H:== 36 5@?2E65 E@ 2C62 D49@@=D]k^AmkAmQ%@86E96C[ H6 42? D6E DEF56?ED FA 7@C DF446DD[Q 2 AC@>@E:@?2= 7=J6C C625D]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Locals ask what’s next for Tyson; Pepplitsch says the city is working on it After months of winding down operations, Tyson Foods has officially ended all production at its Lexington plant. From nonprofit studies to deputy city manager: Bill Brecks steps up to replace Burnside Former Deputy City Manager Dennis Burnside retired at the end of May, leaving a vacancy in Lexington's city administration, and on several boards. 3 arrested in Friday incident following a traffic stop in Lexington A Lexington man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a Dawson County Sheriff's deputy during an incident Friday, July 24. Lexington hit with thunderstorm late Thursday night, reports of 63 mph wind gusts Lexington was hit with a severe thunderstorm late Thursday night, with hail causing damage to trees and power poles. Power was also knocked ou… Benefit volleyball tournament raises $5,900 for Dorita Glaze The 32nd Annual Joe Torres Co-Ed Sand Volleyball Benefit Tournament took place all-day Sunday at Plum Creek Park in Lexington. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Ceuta enclave "almost" back to normal after migrant influx Ames Avenue Safe Mobility Recovery Plan Ames Avenue Safe Mobility Recovery Plan Donald Trump trying to 'change the narrative away from the Iran war' ahead of midterms Donald Trump trying to 'change the narrative away from the Iran war' ahead of midterms Nebraska coach Matt Rhule speaks at Big Ten Media Days, July 30, 2026 Nebraska coach Matt Rhule speaks at Big Ten Media Days, July 30, 2026