Top Story Spotlight Priced out of the Good Life: For young Nebraskans, homeownership grows increasingly out of reach Jessica Kennedy Aug 3, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Maggie and Coby Smallridge were ready to buy a home. kA 4=2DDlQHA\3=@4<\A2C28C2A9 ?:EC@\@77D4C66?Qm%96 4@FA=6 :? E96:C >:5\EH6?E:6D 8@E AC62AAC@G65 7@C 2 =@2?] %96J 7@F?5 2 C62= 6DE2E6 286?E] %96:C 8@G6C?>6?E\324<65 =@2? >256 E96 :562 @7 9@>6@H?6CD9:A D66> 5@23=6] k^Am Coby and Maggie Smallridge moved into their two-bedroom rental house in Louisville two years ago. The couple tried looking for a home to buy but struggled to find anything livable in their budget. Lily Smith, Flatwater Free Press kA 4=2DDlQHA\3=@4<\A2C28C2A9 ?:EC@\@77D4C66?QmqFE H:E9 6G6CJ 9@FD6[ E96J C2? :?E@ 2 D6E @7 ?6H C@253=@4<D 364@>:?8 2== E@@ 72>:=:2C E@ E9:D DE2E6’D 4FCC6?E 86?6C2E:@? @7 A@E6?E:2= 9@>6@H?6CD] k^Am kA 4=2DDlQHA\3=@4<\A2C28C2A9 ?:EC@\@77D4C66?Qmw@FD6D :? E96:C AC:46 C2?86 G2?:D965 367@C6 E96 4@FA=6 4@F=5 6G6? 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E96 DE2E6]k^AmkA 4=2DDlQHA\3=@4<\A2C28C2A9 ?:EC@\@77D4C66?Qmx? ~>292[ =288:?8 9@FD6 4@?DECF4E:@? :D =625:?8 E@ 2? 2A2CE>6?E\3F:=5:?8 3@@>] $>2== E@H?D 2C6 @776C:?8 7C66 =2?5 @C 5@H? A2J>6?E 2DD:DE2?46 E@ 4@?G:?46 A6@A=6 E@ 3F:=5 ?6H 9@>6D] k^AmkA 4=2DDlQHA\3=@4<\A2C28C2A9 ?:EC@\@77D4C66?Qmp?5 :E’D 2=D@ F?:BF6=J 92>>6C:?8 E96 DE2E6’D J@F?8 25F=ED] |@C6 >:==6??:2=D 42CCJ DEF56?E =@2? 563E E92? E96 86?6C2E:@?D 367@C6 E96>]k^Am kA 4=2DDlQHA\3=@4<\A2C28C2A9 ?:EC@\@77D4C66?Qm*@F?8 25F=ED 2C6 86EE:?8 >2CC:65 2?5 7@C>:?8 EH@\:?4@>6 9@FD69@=5D =2E6C :? =:76[ >2<:?8 :E 92C56C E@ 3FJ 2 9@>6]k^Am kA 4=2DDlQHA\3=@4<\A2C28C2A9 ?:EC@\@77D4C66?Qmp?5 H96? E96J 5@ ECJ[ E96J 7246 2 D9@CE286 @7 >@C6 E92? `a_[___ 9@FD:?8 F?:ED 2?5 D<JC@4<6E:?8 AC:46D E92E @FEA246 E96:C A2J4964<D] k^Am Laurie Goodman kA 4=2DDlQHA\3=@4<\A2C28C2A9 ?:EC@\@77D4C66?QmkDA2?m“%96 3FC56? 72==D @? J@F?8 A6@A=6[” D2:5 {2FC:6 v@@5>2?[ 2? &C32? x?DE:EFE6 76==@H DA64:2=:K:?8 :? 9@FD:?8 7:?2?46 A@=:4J] “x7 J@F E9:?< @7 D@>6@?6 H9@’D 366? 2 9@>6@H?6C 7@C 2 =@?8 E:>6 2?5 9@>6 AC:46D 8@ FA[ :E 5@6D?’E C62==J 27764E E96> … :7 J@F E9:?< 23@FE D@>6@?6 H9@ H2D C6?E:?8 2?5 H2?ED E@ 3FJ 7@C E96 7:CDE E:>6[ E92E C:D6 :? 9@FD:?8 4@DED C6=2E:G6 E@ :?4@>6 :D ;FDE <:==6C]”k^DA2?mk^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Locals ask what’s next for Tyson; Pepplitsch says the city is working on it After months of winding down operations, Tyson Foods has officially ended all production at its Lexington plant. From nonprofit studies to deputy city manager: Bill Brecks steps up to replace Burnside Former Deputy City Manager Dennis Burnside retired at the end of May, leaving a vacancy in Lexington's city administration, and on several boards. 3 arrested in Friday incident following a traffic stop in Lexington A Lexington man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a Dawson County Sheriff's deputy during an incident Friday, July 24. Lexington hit with thunderstorm late Thursday night, reports of 63 mph wind gusts Lexington was hit with a severe thunderstorm late Thursday night, with hail causing damage to trees and power poles. Power was also knocked ou… Benefit volleyball tournament raises $5,900 for Dorita Glaze The 32nd Annual Joe Torres Co-Ed Sand Volleyball Benefit Tournament took place all-day Sunday at Plum Creek Park in Lexington. 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