109 new COVID-19 cases reported in Dawson County over past two weeks, 10 in Gosper County

LEXINGTON — There have been 109 new COVID-19 cases in Dawson County and 10 in Gosper County over the last 14 days, according to the Nebraska COVID-19 dashboard.
The statewide case rate of COVID-19 has been 404 per 100,000 residents, Dawson County has seen 458 cases per 100,000 residents in past two weeks and Gosper County, 496 cases per 100,000 residents.
The Two Rivers Public Health Department recently announced one out of every nine COVID-19 tests in Buffalo or Dawson counties in the past month was positive, over 43 percent of those among residents under 30 years old.
The Two Rivers district daily case rate per 100,000 residents is 51.48 percent.
To date, 57 percent of Dawson County residents, 19,254, have been fully vaccinated. In Gosper County 49 percent, 1,782 residents, have also been fully vaccinated, according to the Nebraska COVID-19 dashboard.
Dawson County has seen a total of 3,494 COVID-19 cases, while Gosper has seen 227 cases.
As of Monday, Oct. 11, there were 407 active COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the state of Nebraska. There have been 271,550 total positive cases in the state and 2,427 deaths.
So far, 67 percent of the states total population over the age of 12 has been fully vaccinated.
“Conditions continue to improve across most of the country, with cases, hospitalizations and deaths all declining nationally. But tens of thousands of Americans are still getting sick every day,” according to the New York Times, “The country surpassed 700,000 total deaths and continues to average more than 1,700 newly reported deaths a day. The vast majority of people dying from the virus are unvaccinated.”
“About 68 percent of American adults are fully vaccinated, though rates vary widely from state to state. More than 900,000 shots are being administered each day, a figure that includes booster doses for fully vaccinated people,” according to the New York Times.