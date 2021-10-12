109 new COVID-19 cases reported in Dawson County over past two weeks, 10 in Gosper County

LEXINGTON — There have been 109 new COVID-19 cases in Dawson County and 10 in Gosper County over the last 14 days, according to the Nebraska COVID-19 dashboard.

The statewide case rate of COVID-19 has been 404 per 100,000 residents, Dawson County has seen 458 cases per 100,000 residents in past two weeks and Gosper County, 496 cases per 100,000 residents.

The Two Rivers Public Health Department recently announced one out of every nine COVID-19 tests in Buffalo or Dawson counties in the past month was positive, over 43 percent of those among residents under 30 years old.

The Two Rivers district daily case rate per 100,000 residents is 51.48 percent.

To date, 57 percent of Dawson County residents, 19,254, have been fully vaccinated. In Gosper County 49 percent, 1,782 residents, have also been fully vaccinated, according to the Nebraska COVID-19 dashboard.

Dawson County has seen a total of 3,494 COVID-19 cases, while Gosper has seen 227 cases.

As of Monday, Oct. 11, there were 407 active COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the state of Nebraska. There have been 271,550 total positive cases in the state and 2,427 deaths.