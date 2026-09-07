A McCarter kill gave Overton a 5-3 lead early in the first set.

Overton used an 8-0 run to lead 18-8. The Eagles went up 20-9 off back-to-back Loomis attack errors.

A serve error by Loomis awarded Overton set point, but the Eagles were held to three set points.

McCarter capped the first set with a kill to give Overton the 25-13 win.

Loomis jumped to a 3-1 lead in the second set, but Overton battled back to stay on their heels.

Down the stretch, Loomis gained a four-point lead off a kill at 11-7.

Late in the second, Overton clawed their way back to tie the match 19-19 off an ace by Caylee Hoefener.

Overton took a short lead 20-19 off a Loomis error.

An attack error by Loomis tied the set 23-23, but the Wolves finished off the set with a kill and a block to even the set wins 1-1.

Back-to-back Clark kills gave Overton a head start in the third set.

Overton was plagued by errors, giving Loomis an 8-0 run to lead 8-2.

The Eagles battled back with a 4-0 run, but the Wolves' lead proved difficult for Overton to erase.

Overton bounced back off a kill by Chelsey Gonzalez, pulling behind 15-12. Loomis followed with a 6-1 run off an ace to lead 21-13.

A 4-0 run for Overton closed the gap to four, but they continued to struggle with errors.

An Overton serve error gave Loomis match point 24-19, and an ace followed to take the win in three sets.