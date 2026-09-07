The Overton lady Eagles dropped both games at the Thursday Loomis triangular with Pleasanton.
Overton lost 25-18 and 25-19 to Pleasanton in the first matchup before falling 25-13, 23-25 and 19-25.
VS. PLEASANTON
The first set against Pleasanton started out even before the Bulldogs took a 9-5 lead off an Overton error.
Back-to-back kills put Overton back within reach at 9-7, and an ace by Jillian Clark tied things up at 9.
Down the stretch, Overton trailed 17-12 off their own attack error.
A kill by Piper McCarter brought the Eagles behind 17-16, forcing a Bulldog timeout.
From there, Pleasanton took over going on a 7-2 run to reach set point off an Overton serve error.
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Pleasanton won the first set 25-18 off an Overton attack error.
Overton fell behind 3-1 in the second set, off a pair of their own errors.
Kyla Elfgren put down a kill to tie the set 5-5.
Pleasanton had back-to-back kills to jump to an 11-8 lead.
Overton trailed 20-14 off their own attack error.
The Eagles used a late run to pull behind 23-20 of a Pleasanton error, but the Bulldogs followed with a kill to reach match point.
An Overton attack error awarded Pleasanton the sweep 25-20.
VS. LOOMIS
Overton looked really good in the first set against Loomis, but fell apart in the final two sets.
A McCarter kill gave Overton a 5-3 lead early in the first set.
Overton used an 8-0 run to lead 18-8. The Eagles went up 20-9 off back-to-back Loomis attack errors.
A serve error by Loomis awarded Overton set point, but the Eagles were held to three set points.
McCarter capped the first set with a kill to give Overton the 25-13 win.
Loomis jumped to a 3-1 lead in the second set, but Overton battled back to stay on their heels.
Down the stretch, Loomis gained a four-point lead off a kill at 11-7.
Late in the second, Overton clawed their way back to tie the match 19-19 off an ace by Caylee Hoefener.
Overton took a short lead 20-19 off a Loomis error.
An attack error by Loomis tied the set 23-23, but the Wolves finished off the set with a kill and a block to even the set wins 1-1.
Back-to-back Clark kills gave Overton a head start in the third set.
Overton was plagued by errors, giving Loomis an 8-0 run to lead 8-2.
The Eagles battled back with a 4-0 run, but the Wolves' lead proved difficult for Overton to erase.
Overton bounced back off a kill by Chelsey Gonzalez, pulling behind 15-12. Loomis followed with a 6-1 run off an ace to lead 21-13.
A 4-0 run for Overton closed the gap to four, but they continued to struggle with errors.
An Overton serve error gave Loomis match point 24-19, and an ace followed to take the win in three sets.
OVERTON STATS
The Eagles had five kills against Pleasanton.
Elfgren, Gonzalez and Clark each had one ace against Pleasanton.
Mickailee Reil and Clark had one solo block each against Pleasanton.
McCarter had six kills against Loomis. Gonzalez and Clark had four each.
Hoefener had two aces against Loomis. Clark, Gonzalez and Reil had one ace each.
Elfgren had 12 assists against Loomis.