Top Story Spotlight LEGION BASEBALL Lexington juniors fall in doubleheader to Ogallala Jessica Kennedy Jun 8, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 1 of 3 Lexington's Drexton Edeal (22) readies for a pitch during the first game of a legion juniors doubleheader Friday against Ogallala in Lexington. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Lexington's Mason Velasquez prepares before a pitch in the top of the second inning Friday against Ogallala in the first game of a legion doubleheader in Lexington. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Lexington's Miguel Rodriguez (7) readies for a pitch in the top of the third inning in the first game of a Friday doubleheader against Ogallala in Lexington. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy The Lexington Heartland Chevrolet juniors lost 8-7 and 14-4 to Ogallala in a Friday doubleheader in Lexington.kAmkDEC@?8mvp|t `k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm{6I:?8E@? ;F>A65 @FE E@ 2 `\_ =625 :? E96 E@A @7 E96 7:CDE :??:?8 27E6C |:8F6= #@5C:8F6K D4@C65 5FC:?8 sC6IE@? t562=VD 8C@F?5 @FE]k^AmkAm~82==2=2 D4@C65 E96 EJ:?8 CF? 27E6C 2 A2DD65 32==]k^AmkAm|2D@? '6=2DBF6K 82G6 FA 2 H2=< E92E AFE ~82==2=2 FA a\` @? 2 7@C465 CF? D4@C65]k^Am kAm~82==2=2 H6?E FA b\` 27E6C 2 D:?8=6 32D6 9:E AFE 2 CF? :?]k^Am People are also reading… Gothenburg woman charged with felony child abuse and sexual assault of a child Adrian Gomez Ramos joins Nebraska Community Foundation Planning Commission recommends denial of Pentecostal church conditional use permit; board concerned about parking overflow Thunderstorm with 79 mph winds leaves damage throughout Lexington Cozad's Olliver Davis earns CSO All-Star MVP Cattlemen’s Ball transforms Dawson County pasture into gathering place for hope Lexington council advances rezoning, adds stop signs and hears public concerns on cemetery conditions Lexington Community Foundation disburses over $620,000 in relief funding after Tyson closure Nebraska boys soccer all-state teams: Meet the best players from the 2026 season Overton Public School announces second semester honor roll Wilson Public Library brings back MESStival at Muny Park June 20 Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to consider changing deer permit personal limit McDonald’s bets on fancier chicken, airier restaurants to keep luring diners Lexington 14U baseball downs Cozad 15-1, falls to Norton and Gothenburg Inside the NBA and WNBA's booming player-to-broadcast pipeline kAm{6I:?8E@? 4=@D65 @FE E96 7:CDE :??:?8 H:E9 2 DEC:<6@FE 7@C '6=2DBF6K]k^AmkAm{:2> s6?<6C 8@E @? 2D E96 =625\@77 32EE6C :? 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