Lexington softball still searches for a win this season after falling to Fillmore Central and Ord Saturday at the Ord triangular.
The Minutemaids lost 9-3 to Fillmore Central and 8-6 to Ord.
Lexington was quickly shutdown in the top of the first. Ord went three and out.
Taylor Shively and Daisy Villalon grounded out and Jocelyne Morales-Contreras struck out.
Fillmore Central took a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Joslynn Lans pitched a strikeout for the Maids to close the ending.
Andrea Gomez-Sanchez, Ximena Gomez and Destiny Hernandez drew walks in the top of the second.
Lexington scored their first run after Lans drew a walk, and Iriana Martinez scored the forced run.
Cami Sutton drew a walk, putting a forced run in for Gomez to score. The Maids pulled behind 4-2.
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Fillmore Central changed pitchers before Shively hit an RBI grounder. Hernandez scored Lexington's final run. The Maids pulled within one at 4-3.
Villalon drew a walk to give Lexington bases loaded, but Morales-Contreras struck out to close the half-inning.
Two ground outs and a strikeout for Lans helped Lexington keep Fillmore Central from scoring more than one run in the bottom of the second.
Gomez-Sanchez and Gomez drew walks in the top of the third, but Lexington was held from scoring after Martinez was out taking third.
A double on a line to left put Fillmore Central up 6-3 in the bottom of the third.
Fillmore Central extended their to 7-3 after a grounder. Lexington earned their second out.
Shively caught a pop fly to close the third inning.
Sutton and Shively grounded out to start the top of the fourth. Villalon reached on an error and Morales-Contreras drew a walk.
Lexington was unable to score after Gomez-Sanchez flew to center.
The Maids gave up two runs in the bottom of the fourth, and Fillmore Central went up 9-3.
Lexington had the top of the fifth to score, but Fillmore Central's defense stood strong.
Martinez drew a walk as the lead-off batter, but back-to-back outs helped Fillmore Central.
Lans drew a walk, putting two runners on. Sutton grounded out to end the game.
VS. ORD
Shively, Villalon and Morales-Contreras were hit by pitches to start the top of the first inning against Ord.
Lexington struck first after Shively scored on a passed ball.
Gomez-Sanchez grounded out, but Villalon scored the Maids' second run.
Lexington led 3-0 after Morales-Contreras scored on Martinez's ground out.
Gomez struck out to give Ord their third out.
Ord's lead-off batter scored on a Lexington error to kickoff the bottom of the first.
Lexington gave up a hit by pitch followed by a walk, but securing their first out.
A single followed by a double for Ord tied the game at 3. A walk put two runners on for Ord. Lexington earned the third out, picking a runner off a third.
Hernandez and Sutton drew walks in the top of the third, and Lans reached on an error.
Lexington gained the lead back 4-3 after Villalon hit an RBI grounder, putting Hernandez across home.
Ord used a double play to close the top of the second.
The Maids claimed the first out on a dropped third strike to start the bottom of the second before giving up a hit and a hit by pitch.
Lexington's second out came after an Ord player was out at second after leaving the base early. The inning closed after a ground out.
Gomez-Sanchez was hit by a pitch to start the third and Martinez reached on an error.
Gomez grounded out, but turned in an RBI after Gomez-Sanchez scored.
A triple from Hernandez gave Lexington a 6-3 after Martinez scored.
Ord stopped the scoring of the Maids with back-to-back outs to close the half-inning.
Ord scored five runs in the bottom of the third, gaining the lead 8-6.
Shively, Villalon and Morales-Contreras drew three straight walks to start the top of the fourth.
Gomez-Sanchez grounded into a double play, getting Shively out at home and Gomez-Sanchez out at first.
The game ended in the top of the fourth after Martinez struck out.
UPCOMING
Lexington is on the road against Southern Valley/Alma at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8.