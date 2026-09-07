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Lexington softball still searches for a win this season after falling to Fillmore Central and Ord Saturday at the Ord triangular.

The Minutemaids lost 9-3 to Fillmore Central and 8-6 to Ord.

Lexington was quickly shutdown in the top of the first. Ord went three and out.

Taylor Shively and Daisy Villalon grounded out and Jocelyne Morales-Contreras struck out.

Fillmore Central took a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Joslynn Lans pitched a strikeout for the Maids to close the ending.

Andrea Gomez-Sanchez, Ximena Gomez and Destiny Hernandez drew walks in the top of the second.

Lexington scored their first run after Lans drew a walk, and Iriana Martinez scored the forced run.

Cami Sutton drew a walk, putting a forced run in for Gomez to score. The Maids pulled behind 4-2.

Fillmore Central changed pitchers before Shively hit an RBI grounder. Hernandez scored Lexington's final run. The Maids pulled within one at 4-3.

Villalon drew a walk to give Lexington bases loaded, but Morales-Contreras struck out to close the half-inning.

Two ground outs and a strikeout for Lans helped Lexington keep Fillmore Central from scoring more than one run in the bottom of the second.

Gomez-Sanchez and Gomez drew walks in the top of the third, but Lexington was held from scoring after Martinez was out taking third.

A double on a line to left put Fillmore Central up 6-3 in the bottom of the third.