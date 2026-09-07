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Gothenburg Swedes cross country competed Saturday at Minden Invite held at Minden Country Club.

The Swede boys took third place with 56 points, and the lady Swedes took third with 61.

Grand Island Northwest won the boys title and Doniphan-Trumbull took second.

The girls team champion was Adams Central and Minden took second.

LADY SWEDES

Scout Bell was the individual champion with a time of 19:22.71.

Freshman Cassidy Reiman ended in fourth with a personal best time of 20:01.93.

Brooklyn Reiman finished in 25th with a time of 22:23.81.

Ruby Beveridge took 41st with a time of 23:31.38.

Jenna Anderson ended with a time of 24:23.78 for 47th.

Adalyn Carlson claimed 52nd with a time of 25:11.31.

Tessa Carter followed closely behind Carlson with a time of 25:12.68 for 53rd.

Kathryn Bartruff had a personal best time of 27:10.31 for 63rd.

Briar Jensen ended in 67th with a time of 27:46.94.

SWEDE BOYS

Tyler Hetz claimed fourth place with a time of 16:45.03.

Bryson Neels finished in fifth with a time of 17:09.47.

Blake Finke had a personal best time of 18:01.03 for 12th.

Ryun Tonniges had a personal best time of 19:35.62 for 39th.