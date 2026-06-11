Top Story Spotlight Cozad Legion seniors fall in Wednesday season opener to Imperial Jessica Kennedy Jun 11, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 1 of 4 Cozad's Ashton Osborn looks to throw to first base Wednesday night against Imperial seniors in Lexington. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Cozad's Owen Ross pitches a strike in the first inning against Imperial seniors Wednesday night in Lexington. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Cozad's Chayden Hoffmaster readies for a pitch in the bottom of the first inning Wednesday against Imperial seniors in Lexington. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Cozad's Ethan Atchison throws the out to second base in the top of the second inning against Imperial seniors Wednesday in Lexington. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy The Cozad Reds seniors struggled in their season debut Wednesday against Imperial seniors in Lexington.kAmr@K25 =@DE `c\b]k^AmkAm~H6? #@DD H2D E96 DE2CE:?8 A:E496C 7@C r@K25[ 8:G:?8 FA 2 H2=< @? 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Pillen, farmers, ranchers and ag industry supporters celebrate passage of LB 525 McDonald’s bets on fancier chicken, airier restaurants to keep luring diners Lexington 14U baseball downs Cozad 15-1, falls to Norton and Gothenburg Float to the fire kayak event in Kearney Concerns over storage container and battery system regulations voiced at June 1 commissioners' meeting kAm|2E96H pC?5E 8@E @? H:E9 2? x>A6C:2= 6CC@C 2D E96 =625\@77 32EE6C :? E96 3@EE@> @7 E96 7:CDE]k^AmkAm#@DD DECF4< @FE[ qC2J56? q2C36C 62C?65 2 H2=<[ r92J56? w@77>2DE6C 2?5 tE92? pE49:D@? DECF4< @FE]k^AmkAmx>A6C:2= 4=@D65 @FE E96 7:CDE H:E9 2 `\_ =625]k^AmkAm#@DD 925 EH@ DEC:<6@FED 2?5 82G6 FA @?6 H2=< :? E96 E@A @7 E96 D64@?5 :??:?8]k^Am kAmqC265@? vC@E6=FD496? 2?5 zC2D6? $>:E9 62C?65 H2=<D :? E96 3@EE@> @7 E96 D64@?5] |J=6D x56 DECF4< @FE]k^Am kAm~D3@C? D:?8=65 @? 2 7=J E@ C:89E 7:6=5 367@C6 pC?5E =:?65 :?E@ 2 5@F3=6 A=2J E92E 4=@D65 @FE E96 D64@?5]k^AmkAm#@DD 82G6 FA 324<\E@\324< 9:ED :? 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Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Kaden Barkmeier pitches no-hitter in Lexington's shut out of Broken Bow Lexington Heartland Chevrolet juniors shut out Broken Bow Post 126 15-0 Monday in Lexington. Cozad's Olliver Davis earns CSO All-Star MVP Cozad graduate Olliver Davis earned the CSO All-Star most valuable player Friday, May 29 during the annual basketball games in Cambridge. 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