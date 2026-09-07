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The Hi-Line cross country teams competed Friday at the Cambridge Invite at Cross Creek Golf Course.

Hi-Line girls finished sixth as a team with 69 points.

The girls team champions were Perkins County followed closely by Chase County.

Hi-Line boys ended in 14th as a team. The team champion was Chase County followed by Perkins County.

LADY BULLS

Olivia Wall finished with a time of 23:51.41 for 18th place.

Marjorie Koopman ended in 21st with a time of 24:05.51.

Paisley Nieman had a personal best time of 25:59.90 for 36th.

Kara Brockman finished in 37th with a time of 26:00.95.

Isabelle Exstrom took 40th with a personal best time of 26:29.97.

Whitney Wall ended with a time of 29:07 for 55th.

HI-LINE BOYS

Beau Kerznar had a personal best time of 22:57.44 for 56th.

Brock Parker finished in 79th with a time of 26:34.29.

Kolton Grove had a time of 33:38.94 for 89th.