Reutlinger-Maravilla put down a kill to give the Maids set point 27-26, and a Lexington block by Kuecker and Greta Rickertsen ended the set.

Three Minden attack errors gave Lexington a 4-0 head start in the third set.

Back-to-back Church kills gave the Maids an 8-2 lead before Minden found their groove.

Minden used a 6-2 run off a kill, pulling behind 10-8.

Lexington led 17-13 off a Mins kill down the stretch, but Minden kept clawing their way back.

Minden had two aces in their 8-1 run to gain the lead 21-18 out of a Lexington timeout.

The Maids couldn’t recover from falling behind, and Minden reached set point 24-20 off a Lexington error.

Lexington held the Whippets to three set points, but a Minden killed won the set 25-22.

An ace by Kaiser jumped the Maids out to a 2-0 lead in the fourth set.

Minden climbed back to tie the set 6-6 off a Lexington error.

The teams traded points down the early stretch until Lexington led 13-11 off a Mins kill.

There were 15 ties throughout the fourth set, and Lexington claimed the 11th tie off a kill by Mins at 18-18.

Lexington trailed by two off back-to-back Minden kills, but a pair of Minden errors followed. The set tied at 21.

A Kuecker kill followed by a Mins kill pushed Lexington up 23-21, but Minden stayed on their heels after a serve error.