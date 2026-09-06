MINDEN — Lexington came away with a road win Thursday 25-20, 28-26, 22-25 and 26-24 over Minden.
Brynn Kaiser gave the Maids a 2-0 start in the first set.
Sydney Reutlinger-Maravilla put down her first of 13 kills that started a 5-1 run for the Maids.
Lexington led 11-4 after a block by Kipley Kuecker, and Reutlinger-Maravilla followed with an ace.
A kill by Rylee Church gave Lexington an eight-point lead 14-6.
Down the stretch Minden pulled behind 18-14 off a block point.
A second block point for Minden closed the gap to three.
A back row kill by Reutlinger-Maravilla put the Maids up 22-17.
Lexington reached set point off a kill by Church, and Kuecker’s kill won the set 25-20.
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Minden jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second set.
Reutlinger-Maravilla’s kill brought Lexington back for a 3-3 tie.
The Whippets extended their lead 14-10 off a block point.
Lexington used a 6-1 run to gain the lead 19-16 off a Minden attack error.
Late in the second set, back-to-back Minden attack errors gave Lexington a 23-19 lead.
A kill by Church gave Lexington set point, but Minden didn’t give up.
The Whippets came a live to push the set into extra points, including a block on Lexington’s fourth set point.
A Church kill gave Lexington set point 25-24, but a serve error kept Minden alive.
Reutlinger-Maravilla put down a kill to give the Maids set point 27-26, and a Lexington block by Kuecker and Greta Rickertsen ended the set.
Three Minden attack errors gave Lexington a 4-0 head start in the third set.
Back-to-back Church kills gave the Maids an 8-2 lead before Minden found their groove.
Minden used a 6-2 run off a kill, pulling behind 10-8.
Lexington led 17-13 off a Mins kill down the stretch, but Minden kept clawing their way back.
Minden had two aces in their 8-1 run to gain the lead 21-18 out of a Lexington timeout.
The Maids couldn’t recover from falling behind, and Minden reached set point 24-20 off a Lexington error.
Lexington held the Whippets to three set points, but a Minden killed won the set 25-22.
An ace by Kaiser jumped the Maids out to a 2-0 lead in the fourth set.
Minden climbed back to tie the set 6-6 off a Lexington error.
The teams traded points down the early stretch until Lexington led 13-11 off a Mins kill.
There were 15 ties throughout the fourth set, and Lexington claimed the 11th tie off a kill by Mins at 18-18.
Lexington trailed by two off back-to-back Minden kills, but a pair of Minden errors followed. The set tied at 21.
A Kuecker kill followed by a Mins kill pushed Lexington up 23-21, but Minden stayed on their heels after a serve error.
The 14th tie of the set came off a Minden kill at 23-23. Lexington reached match point first off a Church kill.
Minden stayed alive off a block point, tying the set for the 15th time.
Lexington finished the win 26-24 off back-to-back Minden errors.
LEX STATS
Reutlinger-Maravilla and Mins had 13 kills each, Church collected 12 and Kuecker had six.
Kaiser and Layla Mariel had three aces each, Parker Tufford had two and Reutlinger-Maravilla and Mins had one each.
Kuecker had one solo block and three block assists. Rickertsen and Church had two block assists each.
Reutlinger-Maravilla had 22 digs, Gisselle Maravilla had 19, Kaiser had 19 and Mins had 14.
Kaiser had 18 assists and Mariel had 17.