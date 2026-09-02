Top Story Spotlight Gothenburg's Ruby Bell accepted into Honors College at College of Charleston Jessica Kennedy Sep 2, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHARLESTON, SC — Ruby Bell, of Gothenburg, has been accepted into the Honors College at the College of Charleston this fall.kAmq6== ;@:?D 2? :?DA:C65 =62C?:?8 4@>>F?:EJ H:E9:? E96 w@?@CD r@==686]k^AmkAmw@?@CD DEF56?ED 6?;@J AC:@C:EJ 7:CDE\J62C 9@FD:?8 :? E96 w@?@CD {:G:?8\{62C?:?8 r6?E6C[ AC:@C:EJ 4=2DD C68:DEC2E:@?[ 6I4=FD:G6 9@?@CD 4@FCD6D 2?5 AC@8C2>D[ 2?5 2446DD E@ 4@>>F?:EJ 6G6?ED 2?5 w@?@CD 24E:G:E:6D]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAmq6==[ 2 8C25F2E6 @7 v@E96?3FC8 !F3=:4 $49@@=[ :D >2;@C:?8 :? F?564:565 2E E96 r@==686 @7 r92C=6DE@?]k^Am kAm%96 w@?@CD r@==686 2E E96 r@==686 @7 r92C=6DE@? :D C68F=2C=J C2?<65 2>@?8 E96 E@A 9@?@CD AC@8C2>D :? E96 ?2E:@?]k^Am People are also reading… Lexington City Council approves ordinance for former Tyson property funding project Tyler Thorell scores 3 touchdowns in Lexington’s 23-21 win over Holdrege Propp sisters combine for 21 kills in Cozad’s reverse sweep of Lexington Tuesday 25-year-old Lexington man arrested for sexual assault If the Chicago Bears are going to Indiana, then go already Gothenburg volleyball wins in four over Cozad Thursday Gal and Goat to host inaugural Fall Garlic Fest; giving back to the community they love Gothenburg holds on to win football rivalry over Cozad LVFD gains valuable training in Holdredge FOOTBALL BRIEF: Lexington wins 100th series matchup over Holdrege, leads series 54-42 Emersyn Propp puts down 18 kills in Cozad's Hall of Fame Jamboree sweep of Brady Dan Osborn staffers infiltrated small Nebraska political party and tried to dissolve it First annual Lipedema Run and Walk held at Cozad Wellness Center Hi-Line football falls 50-12 in Thursday home opener to Wilcox-Hildreth Overton takes sixth at home volleyball invite kAm%96 w@?@CD r@==686 C646?E=J H6=4@>65 :ED =2C86DE 6G6C 7:CDE\J62C 4=2DD[ A2CE @7 2? :?:E:2E:G6 E@ AC@G:56 2 8C62E6C ?F>36C @7DEF56?ED H:E9 2446DD E@ 6I46==6?46]k^AmkAm{62C? >@C6 23@FE E96 w@?@CD r@==686 6IA6C:6?46 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^492C=6DE@?]65F^9@?@CD\4@==686Qm492C=6DE@?]65F^9@?@CD\4@==686k^2m]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lexington City Council approves ordinance for former Tyson property funding project The Lexington City Council took a step toward redeveloping the Tyson Foods property the city acquired from the meat-packing giant in April. 25-year-old Lexington man arrested for sexual assault A 25-year-old Lexington man has been arrested for first-degree sexual assault. Gal and Goat to host inaugural Fall Garlic Fest; giving back to the community they love Garlic isn’t a crop that immediately comes to mind when thinking of rural Nebraska agriculture, but for Tracey and Johnny Keifer, garlic is a … LVFD gains valuable training in Holdredge Four Lexington volunteer firefighters had the opportunity to attend the annual mass-casualty training hosted by Phelps Memorial Emergency Serv… Dan Osborn staffers infiltrated small Nebraska political party and tried to dissolve it Two paid staffers of Dan Osborn’s campaign joined an effort to dissolve a rival political party last year, documents show. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Canada excluded from U.S. beef import expansion 'We have to be realistic' about Canada-U.S. situation, Bank of Canada governor says 'We have to be realistic' about Canada-U.S. situation, Bank of Canada governor says 'Dangerous consequences': Iran warns US after alleged strike on wedding 'Dangerous consequences': Iran warns US after alleged strike on wedding Brother of 9/11 victim shares why he will 'Never Forget' Brother of 9/11 victim shares why he will 'Never Forget'