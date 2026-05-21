Gothenburg's Bryson Neels edges ahead of Lincoln Christian's Trevin Opp down the stretch of the first lap of the 800-meter dash Thursday at Burke Stadium during the Class B State track championships.
Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald
Gothenburg's Bryson Neels, with his father Tony, speaks during an interview with Hurrdat Sports' Austin Jacobsen after winning the gold medal in the 800-meter dash at the Class B state track championship Thursday in Omaha.
Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald
Gothenburg's Jax Rickertsen clears the bar to earn gold in pole vault Thursday at the Class B state track championships at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald
Gothenburg's Lily Fritton clears an attempt of 5-0 during Class B girls high jump Thursday at the state championships at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald
Gothenburg's Evan Johnson flies over the final hurdle in the 110-meter race Thursday afternoon during the Class B state track championships at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald
Gothenburg's Halsey Thomalla competes in the finals of shot put Thursday during the Class B state track championships at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald
Gothenburg's Teague Butterfield clears the bar during a Class B pole vault attempt Thursday at the Class B State Championships at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald
Gothenburg's Scout Bell races into a curve during a Class B girls 1,600-meter run Thursday at the state championships at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald
Gothenburg's Ellaray Koch clears the final hurdle in the Class B 300-meter hurdle race Thursday afternoon in Omaha at Burke High School.
Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald
Gothenburg's Callen Johnson competes in a prelim heat of the boys 110-meter hurdle race Wednesday during the Class B state track championships at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Gothenburg's Bryson Neels, with his father Tony, speaks during an interview with Hurrdat Sports' Austin Jacobsen after winning the gold medal in the 800-meter dash at the Class B state track championship Thursday in Omaha.