Teps Bar and Grill changes over to Three 21 Tavern under De La Torre’s new ownership

There is also a selection of appetizers and a children’s menu with the classics.

Dinners served after 5 p.m. include chicken fried steak, ribeye, New York strip, sirloin and salmon filet.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The selection of beverages at the bar will be those of any typical bar setting, the De La Torres said.

Speaking to the food and the service, Sarah said they still wanted to have a place in town where residents could come and enjoy a good meal and socialize with each other.

When asked about the name “Three 21 Tavern,” the De La Torres said it was a reference to March 21, Down Syndrome Awareness Day. The date was chosen because people with Down syndrome have a third copy of the 21st chromosome.

The De La Torres said their daughter, Evelina, has Down syndrome. “She is our world,” Sarah said.

They chose the name because they wanted to bring awareness about Down syndrome and those who have it. Sarah said they had often stopped by Teps in the past and Evelina, being a “social butterfly,” would walk right in and enjoy her time there.

When the opportunity came to purchase Teps, the De La Torres said, “This will work.”