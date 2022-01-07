Teps Bar and Grill changes over to Three 21 Tavern under De La Torre’s new ownership

LEXINGTON — Teps Bar and Grill has a new name in addition to new owners, the Lexington restaurant is now called Three 21 Tavern and is owned by Oscar and Sarah De La Torre.
Teps Bar and Grill has been owned by Sam and Kris Teply for the past 18 years and they made the decision to sell the restaurant to the De La Torres at the end of 2021.
When asked about why they chose to purchase Teps, Oscar said his family has always been in the restaurant business. His father owned A&D Café before recently selling it to his uncle who owns the Farmers Café.
Oscar said he can recall being woken up at 5 a.m. to help cook, so he said he is quite familiar with the environment. Sarah said her family owned a bar and she too is use to the entertainment experience.
“The timing was perfect,” the De La Torres both said, “Everything just fell into place.”
Ownership was officially transferred on Dec. 30, 2021 and Three 21 Tavern officially opened for business the next day to help ring in the New Year.
The menu of Three 21 Tavern will still be focused on the classic American bar and grill experience, with burgers, patty melts, sandwiches, (the hot beef sandwich was retained due to its popularity), chicken wings, soup and salad bar and salads.
There is also a selection of appetizers and a children’s menu with the classics.
Dinners served after 5 p.m. include chicken fried steak, ribeye, New York strip, sirloin and salmon filet.
The selection of beverages at the bar will be those of any typical bar setting, the De La Torres said.
Speaking to the food and the service, Sarah said they still wanted to have a place in town where residents could come and enjoy a good meal and socialize with each other.
When asked about the name “Three 21 Tavern,” the De La Torres said it was a reference to March 21, Down Syndrome Awareness Day. The date was chosen because people with Down syndrome have a third copy of the 21st chromosome.
The De La Torres said their daughter, Evelina, has Down syndrome. “She is our world,” Sarah said.
They chose the name because they wanted to bring awareness about Down syndrome and those who have it. Sarah said they had often stopped by Teps in the past and Evelina, being a “social butterfly,” would walk right in and enjoy her time there.
When the opportunity came to purchase Teps, the De La Torres said, “This will work.”
At the moment, Three 21 Tavern has a Facebook page where their menu and other information can be found. Sarah said they are working on getting a website fired up and an Instagram account may be coming later on.
However, right now, the De La Torres are hoping for some of the most reliable advertisement, positive word of mouth throughout town.
Reflecting on their decision, the De La Torres said they hope, through Three 21 Tavern, to keep Lexington on the map and to help it keep going and growing.
Three 21 Tavern is open Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m. – 1 a.m., kitchen hours are 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. The restaurant is located at 112 E. 5th St.