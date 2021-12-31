Lt. Gov. Foley visits Lexington, presents recertification for Nebraska Economic Development Certified Community program

“As we continue to build on our past success and invest in our future, our message is clear: Lexington is full of opportunities, is development-friendly and is able to deliver resources that progress requires,” Pepplitsch concluded.

Lt. Governor Foley spoke to the council, he was joined by Ashley Rice-Gerlach, EDCC Program Manager.

Foley said, “Lexington is such a vibrant, unique community in so many respects.”

The Lt. Governor visited three Lexington businesses earlier in the day, Darling International, MasterHand Milling and Orthman Manufacturing.

He said he heard the same, “drumbeat of concern over and over again,” the need for reliable workers.

This has to do with the blessing and curse of Nebraska’s low unemployment rate. Foley said economists said in the past no state had posted an unemployment rate of under two percent but now Nebraska had done that two months in a row.

“These are extraordinary times,” Foley said, he added no one in Lincoln is high fiving over the low unemployment rate because it is a serious problem for businesses.

