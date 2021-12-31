Lt. Gov. Foley visits Lexington, presents recertification for Nebraska Economic Development Certified Community program

LEXINGTON — Lt. Governor Mike Foley presented the City of Lexington with its recertification in the Nebraska Economic Development Certified Community program before the city council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 28.
Lexington is one of the 40 communities around the state of Nebraska that holds this Economic Development Certified Community (EDCC) designation.
Other communities with the designation in the area include Cozad, Gothenburg and Elwood.
“Certified communities display a high level of economic development readiness, it signifies a strong infrastructure, among many other great qualities,” according to the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, “Applicant communities are expected to have a full-time economic development director focused on business retention and expansion efforts and recruitment initiatives.”
Communities are recertified every five years, and to do so they need to show they address issues such as organization, infrastructure, identify markets, business retention and expansion programs, strategic planning, marketing efforts, long-range funding plans, labor market information and workforce attraction efforts, housing initiatives and economic development evaluation.
City Manager Joe Pepplistch was quoted on the EDCC site, “Gaining EDCC certification indicates that Lexington continues to move in a positive direction and the community is poised to achieve current and long term development goals.”
“As we continue to build on our past success and invest in our future, our message is clear: Lexington is full of opportunities, is development-friendly and is able to deliver resources that progress requires,” Pepplitsch concluded.
Lt. Governor Foley spoke to the council, he was joined by Ashley Rice-Gerlach, EDCC Program Manager.
Foley said, “Lexington is such a vibrant, unique community in so many respects.”
The Lt. Governor visited three Lexington businesses earlier in the day, Darling International, MasterHand Milling and Orthman Manufacturing.
He said he heard the same, “drumbeat of concern over and over again,” the need for reliable workers.
This has to do with the blessing and curse of Nebraska’s low unemployment rate. Foley said economists said in the past no state had posted an unemployment rate of under two percent but now Nebraska had done that two months in a row.
“These are extraordinary times,” Foley said, he added no one in Lincoln is high fiving over the low unemployment rate because it is a serious problem for businesses.
About the recertification, “Lexington is one of the 40 communities that is EDCC certified, that means you are working close with our Department of Economic Development, you have a great entrepreneurial spirit and you are creating a very hospitable environment for business,” Foley said.
He added that growing business locally will allow the younger generation and their children to stay in Nebraska, “and live the good life of our state.”
Foley said he is anxious to return to Lexington once the ongoing housing projects are finished. He said it’s not only the question of finding a reliable workforce, but having a place for them to live as well.
Moving on to new business, the council considered the bids received for the Revere Circle and Prescott Circle Improvements project and awarded the contract.
Pepplitsch said the project will create two new circle drives and around 38 residential lots in the northwest section of town and complete the area in terms of infrastructure.
Bids were split between the water/sewer and paving, there were three received and Paulsen Inc. had the low bid with $316,980.00 for the water and sewer and $499,964.00 for the paving, a total of $898,808.00. The bid was nine percent below the engineer’s opinion of probable cost.
The council awarded the contract to Paulsen, Inc.
The next item was a resolution setting solid waste collection fees. Pepplitsch said this was a request from Dan’s Sanitation to increase the fee by $1 per month.
The total cost for garbage pickup will be $16 per month and for those who are single and 65 or older and living alone will be charged $14 per month, effective Jan. 1, 2022. It was noted the fee hasn’t been changed for the better part of a decade. The council approved the resolution.
An ordinance to appoint city officials was approved on first reading, as council members Dora Vivas and John Salem were absent from the meeting.
The ordinance would set Pam Baruth as the city clerk, Brian Copley as city attorney and Dr. Francisca Acosta-Carlson as city physician for 2022.
The last item for the council was to consider an amendment to the money accumulation pension plan for the employees of the city of Lexington.
Pepplitsch said this amendment would reflect Internal Revenue Service (IRS) stated changes. The amendment would set contributions at 6 percent from both the employee and the city. The council approved the amendment.
During the roundtable discussion, City Clerk Pam Baruth said an employee appreciation dinner would be hosted at the Holiday Inn on Saturday, Jan. 15.