Alert Special Weather Statement until SUN 8:00 AM CDT Aug 9, 2026 Aug 9, 2026 Updated 8 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dense Fog Reducing Visibility in Local Areas This MorningWhat’s Happening:A dense fog advisory is in effect early this morning, with significantly reduced visibility expected through 8 AM.What to Expect:Visibility may drop to as low as one quarter of a mile.Fog will be patchy but dense, affecting various locations. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Impacts:Potential travel delays due to reduced visibility.Increased risk of accidents on roadways.Safety Tips: Drive slowly and use low-beam headlights.Allow extra time for your commute.Be prepared for rapidly changing visibility conditions. People are also reading… Opening statements, first witness testimony begins Rodriguez-Linares trial Locals ask what’s next for Tyson; Pepplitsch says the city is working on it 'Took my breath away' — Elm Creek, nearby communities unite at vigil for 3 injured teens Bar W Lounge approved as lottery outlet by Dawson County Commissioners From nonprofit studies to deputy city manager: Bill Brecks steps up to replace Burnside Cozad's Landon Baker earns Good Life, Great Journey Scholarship through Nebraska Department of Transportation Benefit volleyball tournament raises $5,900 for Dorita Glaze Lexington prepares for back to school with outdoor event Dakan named Good Samaritan Caring Kind Award recipient Police, crime lab personnel testify on days 2, 3 of Rodriguez-Linares case Community gathers for Overton Community Block Party BBQ Cozad's Cadey Wolf wins grand champion dairy cow Eustis hosts Back to School Bonanza Lexington hit with thunderstorm late Thursday night, reports of 63 mph wind gusts Overton's Paige Walahoski wins Elite Showmanship Contest at Dawson County Fair When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or lexch.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Trump Renews Effort to Fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook | Battle Over Federal Reserve Independence Atlantic May See No Storms in August Atlantic May See No Storms in August Lancaster County Sheriff's office holds briefing on suspected fraud in Good Government Lincoln campaign Lancaster County Sheriff's office holds briefing on suspected fraud in Good Government Lincoln campaign AI Designs New Drug to Attack 'Undruggable' Cancer Target AI Designs New Drug to Attack 'Undruggable' Cancer Target