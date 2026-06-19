Top Story Spotlight Dawson PPD board reviews strong 2025 audit at June meeting Press Release Jun 19, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LEXINGTON — The Dawson Public Power District Board of Directors met in June to review the 2025 financial audit and receive updates on current and future capital projects.kAms2HD@? !!s’D a_ad 7:?2?4:2= 2F5:E[ 4@?5F4E65 3J s2?2 u] r@=6 U2>Aj r@>A2?J @7 vC2?5 xD=2?5[ 4@?7:C>65 E92E E96 FE:=:EJ C6>2:?D :? 2 DEC@?8 7:?2?4:2= A@D:E:@? H:E9 4@?E:?F65 :?G6DE>6?E :? 5:DEC:3FE:@? D6CG:46D 2?5 DF3\EC2?D>:DD:@? 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Many of us are giving up Locals earn spots on UNL's Deans' lists for spring semester Small town, big heart: Eustis celebrates German heritage at Wurst Tag Her son was born at 2.5 pounds. Now he’s a Super Bowl champion. Nebraska requests exemption from Medicaid work requirements in Dawson County Road work will begin June 23 on N-47 and L-24D in Gothenburg Float to the fire kayak event in Kearney Kaden Barkmeier pitches no-hitter in Lexington's shut out of Broken Bow kAms2HD@? !!s 4@?E:?F6D :ED 42A:E2= AC@8C2> E@ DEC6?8E96? C6=:23:=:EJ 2?5 244@>>@52E6 8C@HE9[ :?4=F5:?8 2? @?8@:?8 28:?8 4@?5F4E@C C6A=246>6?E 677@CE 2G6C28:?8 S`]a >:==:@? :? 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