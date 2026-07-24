Steven Marsh Jul 24, 2026 31 mins ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save October 24, 1961 - July 16, 2026kAm$E6G6? tF86?6 |2CD9[ ec[ @7 {6I:?8E@?[ }63][ A2DD65 2H2J @? %9FCD52J[ yF=J `e[ a_ae[ 2E E96 {6I:?8E@? #68:@?2= w62=E9 r6?E6C :? {6I:?8E@?]k^AmkAmw6 H2D 3@C? @? ~4E@36C ac[ `he`[ :? {6I:?8E@?[ }63][ E@ 9:D >@E96C[ p??6EE2 |2C:6 z=6:?] w6 2EE6?565 AF3=:4 D49@@= :? {6I:?8E@? 2?5 C646:G65 9:D vts :? `hg`] x? 9:D J@F?86C J62CD[ $E6G6 7@==@H65 E96 =@42= 42C?:G2= 7@C H@C< 2?5 H@C<65 D6G6C2= ;@3D :? E96 2C62 E9C@F89@FE E96 J62CD] w6 6?;@J65 7:D9:?8 2?5 H2E49:?8 7@@E32== 82>6D]k^Am kAm$FCG:G@CD :?4=F56 9:D D:DE6CD[ {@F:D6 Ws@?X r2CA6?E6C @7 r@K25[ 2?5 #@3:? WqC25X $E2E@? @7 r@K25j 2D H6== 2D ?F>6C@FD ?:646D[ ?6A96HD[ 6IE6?565 72>:=J 2?5 7C:6?5D]k^Am kAm$E6G6 :D AC646565 :? 562E9 3J 9:D >@E96C[ p??6EE2 |2CD9j 3C@E96CD[ #@5?6J |2CD9 2?5 y@9? |2CD9j D:DE6C[ q@??:6 |2D@?]k^AmkAm}@ D6CG:46D 2C6 D4965F=65 2E E9:D E:>6]k^AmkAm#6J?@=5D\{@G6 uF?6C2= w@>6 :? {6I:?8E@? :D 9@?@C65 E@ 36 2DD:DE:?8 E96 72>:=J H:E9 2CC2?86>6?ED] !=62D6 D92C6 @?=:?6 4@?5@=6?46D H:E9 E96 72>:=J 3J G:D:E:?8i k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^C6J?@=5D=@G67F?6C2=9@>6]4@>QmC6J?@=5D=@G67F?6C2=9@>6]4@>k^2mk^Am Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Trump and Xi set for high-stakes AI showdown this September Dan Osborn holds press conference to highlight the rural policy approaches of his 2026 U.S. Senate bid Dan Osborn holds press conference to highlight the rural policy approaches of his 2026 U.S. Senate bid Papillion La Vista district prepares to welcome students to newest elementary school Papillion La Vista district prepares to welcome students to newest elementary school DR Congo's Ebola outbreak becomes fastest ever recorded DR Congo's Ebola outbreak becomes fastest ever recorded