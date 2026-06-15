Top Story Spotlight Community journalism meets a new kind of search Joan von Kampen Jun 15, 2026 35 mins ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Local journalism moves fast.kAm$E@C:6D[ A9@E@D 2?5 G:56@D 2C6 AF3=:D965 @? E96 r=:AA6C\w6C2=5VD H63D:E6[ k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^=6I49]4@>Qm=6I49]4@>k^2m[ E9C@F89@FE E96 52J] ~G6C >@?E9D 2?5 J62CD[ @FC D:E6 92D 8C@H? :?E@ 2 566A 2C49:G6 @7 =@42= C6A@CE:?8 2?5 4@>>F?:EJ :?7@C>2E:@?[ 7C@> 4C:>6 EC6?5D 2?5 6=64E:@? 4@G6C286 E@ 76DE:G2= =:DE:?8D[ 9:89 D49@@= DA@CED 2?5 4@>>F?:EJ 6G6?ED]k^Am Joan von Kampen kAm(6 H2?E C6256CD E@ 36 23=6 E@ BF:4<=J 7:?5 E96 :?7@C>2E:@? E96J ?665[ 5:D4@G6C C6=2E65 C6A@CE:?8 2?5 C6G:D:E DE@C:6D E96J >2J 92G6 >:DD65] %92EVD H9J H6VC6 :?EC@5F4:?8 2 ?6H D62C49 762EFC6 7@C DF3D4C:36CD 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^=6I49]4@>Qm=6I49]4@>k^2m 56D:8?65 E@ 96=A C6256CD 6IA=@C6 @FC =@42= ;@FC?2=:D> >@C6 62D:=J]k^Am People are also reading… Nebraska requests exemption from Medicaid work requirements in Dawson County The G.O.A.T. soon will occupy former Wonderbowl site Holiday Inn Express & Suites joins Lexington community with ribbon cutting Johnson Lake tests positive for E. Coli bacteria Kaden Barkmeier pitches no-hitter in Lexington's shut out of Broken Bow Lexington City Council unanimously approves rezoning Adrian Gomez Ramos joins Nebraska Community Foundation Float to the fire kayak event in Kearney Gov. Pillen, farmers, ranchers and ag industry supporters celebrate passage of LB 525 Event to support dislocated workers in Lexington to be held June 16 at Central Community College Treyvan Berry and Maylin Novoa win Mingus and Ramsey awards Lexington juniors top Imperial 15-5 Wednesday at home Her son was born at 2.5 pounds. Now he’s a Super Bowl champion. Cattlemen’s Ball transforms Dawson County pasture into gathering place for hope Donna Elizabeth Pursley kAm%96 762EFC6 2==@HD DF3D4C:36CD E@ D62C49 E@A:4D[ BF6DE:@?D[ A6@A=6 2?5 :DDF6D 2?5 BF:4<=J 7:?5 C6=2E65 =@42= C6A@CE:?8 2?5 4@>>F?:EJ 4@G6C286 7C@> @FC 2C49:G6D] {@@<:?8 7@C EC:4<\@C\EC62E E:>6D[ H92EVD 92AA6?:?8 E9:D H66<6?5 @C E96 =2E6DE 29625 @7 7@@E32== D62D@?n %96 ?6H 762EFC6 42? 96=A 4@??64E J@F E@ E92E 4@G6C286 72DE6C]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio kAm*@F 42? 2=D@ D62C49 3J C6A@CE6C E@ 7@==@H 4@G6C286 7C@> ;@FC?2=:DED H9@D6 H@C< J@F C625 C68F=2C=J]k^AmkAm|@DE :>A@CE2?E=J[ =@42= ;@FC?2=:D> 4@>6D 7:CDE] %96 762EFC6 :D 3F:=E 7C@> E96 H@C< @7 @FC ?6HDC@@> 2?5 4@??64ED C6256CD 5:C64E=J E@ DE@C:6D AC@5F465 3J @FC ;@FC?2=:DED]k^Am kAm%@ ECJ :E[ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^=6I49]4@>Qm=6I49]4@>k^2m 2?5 FD6 E96 Q(92E 2C6 J@F =@@<:?8 7@CnQ D62C49 32C 2E E96 E@A @7 E96 A286] p4E:G6 DF3D4C:36CD >FDE 36 =@8865 :? E@ 2446DD E96 762EFC6]k^Am kAm%96 8@2= :D D:>A=6i 96=A C6256CD BF:4<=J 7:?5 E96 =@42= ?6HD[ 4@>>F?:EJ :?7@C>2E:@? 2?5 C6A@CE:?8 E92E >2EE6CD >@DE E@ E96>]k^AmkAmu@C DF3D4C:36CD[ :E :D 2?@E96C H2J E@ 6IA=@C6 J62CD @7 ECFDE65 =@42= ;@FC?2=:D> 2?5 DE2J 4@??64E65 E@ E96 DE@C:6D[ :DDF6D 2?5 6G6?ED D92A:?8 @FC 4@>>F?:EJ]k^Am kAm(6 9@A6 J@F 7:?5 E9:D ?6H 762EFC6 FD67F= 2?5[ 2D 2=H2JD[ H6=4@>6 J@FC 7665324<]k^AmkAm%92?< J@F 7@C C625:?8 2?5 DFAA@CE:?8 =@42= ;@FC?2=:D>]k^Am Joan von Kampen is editor of the Lexington Clipper-Herald. Contact her at 308-535-4707 or joan.vonkampen@lee.net. 0 Comments Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Joan von Kampen Editor — Western Nebraska Author email Follow Joan von Kampen Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Holiday Inn Express & Suites joins Lexington community with ribbon cutting Holiday Inn Express & Suites by IHG officially joined the Lexington community with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Lexington Area … Gov. Pillen, farmers, ranchers and ag industry supporters celebrate passage of LB 525 GOTHENBURG — On June 6, Gov. Jim Pillen, Sen. Mike Jacobson and Sherry Vinton, director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, joined memb… Cattlemen’s Ball transforms Dawson County pasture into gathering place for hope A ranch pasture became a place of remembrance, celebration and generosity during Dawson County’s first Cattlemen’s Ball. Donna Elizabeth Pursley April 5, 1929 - June 3, 2026 Gothenburg woman charged with felony child abuse and sexual assault of a child A Gothenburg woman is being charged with felony child abuse and sexual assault of a child. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Trump puts U.S. power on display for UFC Freedom 250 How do fans feel about the White House hosting UFC Freedom 250? How do fans feel about the White House hosting UFC Freedom 250? Trump says Israeli attacks on Beirut unjustified, puts Iran deal at risk Trump says Israeli attacks on Beirut unjustified, puts Iran deal at risk Deadly Israeli strike hits Beirut Deadly Israeli strike hits Beirut