Accident between Honda and semi, west of Lexington, sends two to the hospital

LEXINGTON — Two men were sent to the hospital after a collision between a Honda and semi west of Lexington during Monday afternoon.

At 2:17 p.m. the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the intersection of South Airport Road and Walnut St. for the report of a vehicle accident with injuries.

On scene, a Honda CRV, with heavy front end damage, had come to rest in the north ditch of W. Walnut St. facing south. Driver and passenger airbags were deployed. A semi was stopped on S. Airport Road, facing south with undisclosed damage.

Two occupants of the Honda were transported to Lexington Regional Health Center by Priority Medical Transport and LVFD. The extent of their injuries was unknown on scene. The semi driver appeared to be uninjured.

The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office is in charge of the investigation, they were assisted on scene by the Lexington Police Department.